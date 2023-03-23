Pity poor Pauline, the wannabe nightclub singer with a complicated love life in this increasingly dark comedy written and directed by Catriona MacLeod.
Here is a woman who feels all washed up, with only her state of art washing machine for company, but who over the next hour will hang out her dirty laundry for all to see. As for her SUPERMAX3000 – or just Max, if you will – mechanical patter soon turns to soft soap soothing before Pauline ends up in even more hot water than she bargained for.
French fancies and fabric softener coloured shots act as sweeteners on entry to the latest in Vanishing Point Theatre Company’s series of ‘Unplugged’ small-scale shows designed for easy touring. Co-produced with Mull based arts centre An Tobar and Mull Theatre, MacLeod’s play initially looks like a stand-up inspired extended sketch ideal for the show’s cabaret table set up.
The Herald is only £1 for three months.
This offer ends TONIGHT so click here and don't miss out!
In fact, Vanishing Point’s current associate director uses a classic speculative fiction style scenario to imagine what might happen when increasingly sophisticated hi-tech accessories develop more human attributes and go rogue.
MacLeod’s exploration of one woman’s twilight zone loneliness amidst her automaton like existence is offset by the increasingly troubling emotional stance of Max. At the centre of all this, a monumental looking shiny beast with a psychedelic spin cycle is brought to life by designer Kenneth MacLeod.
As Pauline, Louise Haggerty flits between light and shade with a deceptive brio that soon gets behind the layers she wears like a vintage dress. Max is personified by Andrew Keay with an effete stiffness that at times recalls The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper before things take a space invader turn. Whatever happens next in this sparky sitcom in waiting, it will all come out in the wash.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here