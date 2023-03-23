Creme Du Loch’s age-defying moisturiser was winner in the Beauty Bible awards in 2021 and 2022, it is now being complemented by two new age-defying products – a daily face serum and a daily eye concentrate. It means fans of the age-defying moisturiser will now be able to complete their daily skin care routine with products from the same family run, British company.

Like the moisturiser, the serum contains kelp from Scottish sea lochs. Packed full of antioxidants and minerals, kelp softens the skin and helps to retain moisture but all of the ingredients in the products have been chosen for their age-defying properties.

In collaboration with leading biochemists, the company has over 40 years combined experience in the skincare industry.

Owner Dr Gary Sheard, who has a PhD in organic chemistry and natural materials, was inspired to develop the products after prompting from his wife, a devotee of an overseas and extremely expensive, skincare product. “She loved the product but didn’t like the price so she asked me if I could make something as good but a lot less expensive,” he said.

Noting that the other product used Californian kelp, he decided to find out if kelp from the pure water of Scottish lochs could be used in the development of a new moisturiser. Although Yorkshire based, the family has Scottish relatives and holiday in Scotland on a regular basis, so using Scottish kelp seemed a natural move. Crème Du Loch was the eventual outcome.

At the time it was planned to launch a serum and eye cream shortly after the launch of the moisturiser but the Covid pandemic intervened. “That added two years to the process but in those two years we won a couple of major awards from Beauty Bible

groups.We have had fabulous reviews from them over the transformation of their skin’s appearance,” Dr Sheard said.

Author and columnist Helena Frith Powell is just one of the fans of Crème Du Loch.

Of the moisturiser, she said: “I love this cream. It’s really moisturising without being greasy, has a lovely consistency and makes my skin glow.”

Although the price is considerably cheaper than the product Dr Sheard’s wife initially used, it also comes in luxury packaging and reviewers appear to love the refreshing smell from the cucumber seed and rosehip oils incorporated in the product.

The latter is known for reducing the appearance of stretch marks and acne scars and both are considered to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, while promoting skin regeneration.

Cranberry seed oil, Vitamin E and retinol, the holy grail in age-defying skin care, are also present, although the retinol is a low enough dose to prevent skin irritation.

The serum and eye cream contain a number of beneficial peptides which

have skin tightening properties and also nourish and soothe the skin. Along with the moisturiser, they make for a powerful trio of products. All the ingredients are responsibly sourced, cruelty free and vegan friendly.

One reviewer of the moisturiser said: “I’ve used this for quite a while now and I keep using it because the results are so good. I've seen a marked improvement in my skin - it's brighter and I have fewer small wrinkles (I guess I'm in the 'more mature' category).

“Also, I have problems with a lot of moisturisers as I have dermatitis but I can use with no problems at all. Add to that, the company is a pleasure to deal with and I would not hesitate to recommend them.”

Another reviewer said: “The age-defying moisturiser from Creme Du Loch has a consistency that dreams are made of. I have combination-oily skin and I have areas that get very dehydrated.“I was afraid this might be too heavy on my t-zone, but it is perfection. My skin has never felt more hydrated, my complexion has a healthy, dewy glow, and those pesky fine lines and wrinkles are not as prominent.”

Crème Du Loch’s age-defying moisturiser, serum and eye-concentrate are available individually, or as a “skincare- ritual” set. Christina now presents the Creme Du Loch range and their application, in Hollywood fashion, at the Creme Du Loch website:

www.cremeduloch.co.uk