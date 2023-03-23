Hundreds of people have signed the online petition since it was started on Tuesday.

Glasgow introduced the by-law in 1996 - which carries a fine of up to £500 - broadly to give police another tool for managing anti-social behaviour.

Under provisions contained in the Local Government (Scotland) Act 1973, local authorities have the power to make by-laws to prohibit the drinking of alcohol in designated public places, subject to confirmation by Scottish Ministers.

To date, 27 local authorities across Scotland have by-laws which prohibit the drinking of alcohol in designated public places in more than 480 towns and villages across Scotland.

The consumption of alcohol in public places is permitted in Edinburgh, but under The City of Edinburgh Council by-law, anyone drinking in public has to stop if asked by police.

The Glasgow by-law is reviewed every 10 years by the council, with councillors last voting to keep it in place with the backing of Police Scotland back in 2019.

The people of Glasgow need to come together to end this ridiculous, anti-working-class drinking in public places byelaw in time for summer!



Too many are stuck up flats, and forced to pay extortionate pub prices for a wee drink in the sun. Bin the byelaw!https://t.co/Lol4Iz60ux — GfB 📚 (@Gavin_F_Brewis) March 21, 2023

The petition demands that the ban should be ended so that, in the summer, Glaswegians “can enjoy a small drink in the sunshine, without being fined or arrested”.

The author of the petition wrote: “This byelaw is anti-working-class and benefits only pub, bars and restaurant owners, at the expense of the poor who simply wish to enjoy their local parks with a small beverage in the same way our neighbours in Edinburgh do.

“Thus, we demand an end to these byelaws, so that this summer, people can enjoy a small drink in the sunshine, without being fined or arrested. We realise the concerns around this issue, so would request that even a cans and plastic bottles policy can be enforced instead. This would remove the arguments around violence as a result of glass bottles as weapons.”

The petition comes weeks after police issued a reminder to Glaswegians that “antisocial behaviour and other criminal acts” will not be tolerated in Kelvingrove Park - considered a hotspot for public drinking in the summer months.

The reminder, from Chief Inspector Paul Douglas, local area commander for the west end of Glasgow, came with a warning that “any alcohol found in the park will be seized and disposed of accordingly”.

Glasgow City Council has been contacted by The Herald for comment.