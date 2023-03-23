RUSSIAN composer Cesar Cui’s one act opera A Feast in Time of Plague, setting the text of a short play by Alexander Pushkin, was tailor-made for Covid times, but staging it on the day a former Prime Minister was being interrogated about his pandemic rule-breaking was a coincidence the Alexander Gibson Opera School could not have planned.
Less happily, the performing company was afflicted with cold and chest infections during rehearsals, as RCS Head of Opera Philip White explained in pre-show announcement, with one of the cast in the work’s companion piece on the double bill, Elena Langer’s Four Sisters, still unable to sing at all.
The Herald is only £1 for three months.
This offer ends TONIGHT so click here and don't miss out!
If this production was severely disrupted by illness, the end result was well worth the perseverance. Guest conductor Lada Valesova made an immediate impact with Prokofiev’s Overture on Hebrew Themes which prefaced the operas. It featured some fine solo clarinet and was accompanied by a three-man stage mime that dramatized the “conversation” between old and new music.
A Feast in Time of Plague was sung in Russian but surtitles from the late Stephen Mulrine’s Pushkin translation suggested a transplanting of its 1665 London plague setting to Scotland. However its central argument between baritone Ross Cumming’s Walsingham and Pawel Piotrowski’s Priest about the appropriateness of partying as the death toll rises could hardly have been more apposite for the day’s proceedings in the English capital.
Cumming showed again what a fine performer he is, with returning Polish mezzo Wiktoria Wizner (a 2021 graduate) and French soprano Marie Cayeux having the best of the rest of the score.
Cayeux also had the victory role in Four Sisters, composed by UK-based Russian Elena Langer, who is best known for her recent Welsh National Opera work with David Pountney, Figaro Gets a Divorce. Despite the title, and the circumstances of the writing of the libretto by John Lloyd Davies, the comic Four Sisters owes as much to Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi as to Chekhov. With the contrasting mezzo voices of Megan Baker and Hannah Bennett as Irina and Olga, indisposed soprano Rosalind Dobson walked her part of Masha while Rebecca Murphy sang it from the side.
That compromise did nothing for the balance in the theatre, but Valesova and her assistant Emilie Godden kept everything on track, while the ensemble made the most of all the fun to be had with Langer’s music in director Max Hoehn’s sparkling and colourful staging. In the most difficult of times, the company pulled a couple of triumphs out of the bag.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here