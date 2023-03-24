Police received a report that a 74-year-old woman had died at a property in The Engine Green area of Fishcross on Sunday.

Following a post-mortem examination, police are now treating the death as murder.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area amid their ongoing investigation, with officers "following a positive line of inquiry".

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7.35am on Sunday, 19 March, 2023, police received a report that a 74-year-old woman had died in a house in The Engine Green area of Fishcross.

"Following a post-mortem examination, officers are now treating the death as murder and an investigation is under way.

"Members of the local community will notice enhanced police activity in the area as officers conduct enquiries. Police are following a positive line of inquiry."