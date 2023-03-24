Police have issued a fresh appeal for the help of the public to trace a man who disappeared while on a camping trip in Perthshire.
Reece Rodger was reported missing from the Kinloch Rannoch area in Tayside.
The 28-year-old, from Fife, was camping with friends on the north shore of Loch Rannoch a short distance to the east of Killichonan.
His friends saw him around 11.30pm on Saturday, and believed he was heading off to bed but there was no trace of him on the Sunday morning and concerns are growing for his welfare.
READ MORE: Murder probe launched after death of woman in small Scots village
Reece is described as 6ft, of medium build with dark hair.
When last seen he was wearing a black long-sleeved t-shirt with distinctive white letters on both sleeves spelling out – MA STRUM, black jogging bottoms and black wellington boots.
Sergeant James Longden said: “The area where Reece was last seen is wooded and he was not familiar with the landscape and may have become lost or taken a lift somewhere.
“We are asking anyone camping or driving in the area when Reece was last seen and since then to get in touch if they have seen anyone who matches his description.
“We are also asking a man wearing dark clothing seen walking eastward around 11.30pm on Saturday, 18 March, on the road between Liarn Farm and Aulich to get in touch as he could assist. He is of slim build and around 5ft 9ins.
“In addition, if you have dash-cam footage or private CCTV please check it to see if there is anything that could help us find Reece. Please also check sheds and outbuilding in the area in case he has sought shelter.”
Anyone who has seen Reece or knows where he might be is asked to call Police Scotland immediately on 101, quoting reference number 1348 of Sunday, 19 March, 2023.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here