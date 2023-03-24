Perth and Kinross has been confirmed to host the Gran Fondo road race on Friday, August 4, while Dundee and Angus will host the Gran Fondo time trial on Sunday, August 7.

Gran Fondo, which translates as ‘Big Race’, is a long-distance, mass participation event that celebrates competitive cycling, with the top 25 per cent of riders from 27 qualifying events held around the world being invited to compete in Scotland as part of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

The event, one of 13 UCI World Championships to take place in Glasgow and across Scotland this summer, is expected to attract thousands of participants from more than 50 nations.

Details of the specific routes will be announced at a later date.

Commenting on the host regions, Trudy Lindblade, CEO of the 2023 UCI Cycling Word Championships said: “We are excited to welcome Gran Fondo participants and their families to experience the wonderful scenery, landscapes and of course, fantastic Scottish hospitality across Perthshire, Dundee and Angus. They will be cycling through absolutely stunning spots which will showcase the region to the world.

Perth & Kinross 🤝🏽 Dundee & Angus

𝐔𝐂𝐈 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐨 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐬



Our #GranFondo road race and time trial host regions have been announced! 👇🏽#GlasgowScotland2023https://t.co/ruyC3qpCH6 pic.twitter.com/JERoS5i5Ix — 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships (@CyclingWorlds) March 23, 2023

“Events of this nature generate significant economic and social engagement impact and we’re delighted to be working with our partners at Golazo, Perth & Kinross, Dundee City and Angus Councils to deliver a unique and memorable event for participants, local businesses and residents.”

Councillor Andrew Parrott, Convener of Perth & Kinross Council’s Environment, Infrastructure and Economic Development Committee said: “The Gran Fondo will be an unforgettable event that showcases Perth and Kinross to a global audience. We have a fantastic track record of delivering large-scale events like this and I am looking forward to welcoming thousands of cyclists and spectators in August.”

Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “We are delighted to be involved in what is a major event in the cycling calendar and with it the opportunity to showcase some of Dundee’s beautiful, engaging and sometimes challenging parkour to the top 25% of the world’s non-professional competitive cyclists.

“Events such as the Gran Fondo prove that competitive cycling isn’t just for the pros and I am sure that the city’s backdrop will offer not just the riders a unique opportunity, but also encourage spectators from across the world to come back to Dundee and join local people on their bikes!”