Organisers of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships have confirmed the Scottish regions that will host the Gran Fondo road race and time trial that will form part of biggest ever cycling event in history, taking place across the country from August 3 to 13.
Perth and Kinross has been confirmed to host the Gran Fondo road race on Friday, August 4, while Dundee and Angus will host the Gran Fondo time trial on Sunday, August 7.
Gran Fondo, which translates as ‘Big Race’, is a long-distance, mass participation event that celebrates competitive cycling, with the top 25 per cent of riders from 27 qualifying events held around the world being invited to compete in Scotland as part of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.
READ MORE: Warning over potholes danger ahead of 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships
The event, one of 13 UCI World Championships to take place in Glasgow and across Scotland this summer, is expected to attract thousands of participants from more than 50 nations.
Details of the specific routes will be announced at a later date.
Commenting on the host regions, Trudy Lindblade, CEO of the 2023 UCI Cycling Word Championships said: “We are excited to welcome Gran Fondo participants and their families to experience the wonderful scenery, landscapes and of course, fantastic Scottish hospitality across Perthshire, Dundee and Angus. They will be cycling through absolutely stunning spots which will showcase the region to the world.
Perth & Kinross 🤝🏽 Dundee & Angus— 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships (@CyclingWorlds) March 23, 2023
𝐔𝐂𝐈 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐨 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐬
Our #GranFondo road race and time trial host regions have been announced! 👇🏽#GlasgowScotland2023https://t.co/ruyC3qpCH6 pic.twitter.com/JERoS5i5Ix
“Events of this nature generate significant economic and social engagement impact and we’re delighted to be working with our partners at Golazo, Perth & Kinross, Dundee City and Angus Councils to deliver a unique and memorable event for participants, local businesses and residents.”
Councillor Andrew Parrott, Convener of Perth & Kinross Council’s Environment, Infrastructure and Economic Development Committee said: “The Gran Fondo will be an unforgettable event that showcases Perth and Kinross to a global audience. We have a fantastic track record of delivering large-scale events like this and I am looking forward to welcoming thousands of cyclists and spectators in August.”
Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “We are delighted to be involved in what is a major event in the cycling calendar and with it the opportunity to showcase some of Dundee’s beautiful, engaging and sometimes challenging parkour to the top 25% of the world’s non-professional competitive cyclists.
“Events such as the Gran Fondo prove that competitive cycling isn’t just for the pros and I am sure that the city’s backdrop will offer not just the riders a unique opportunity, but also encourage spectators from across the world to come back to Dundee and join local people on their bikes!”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here