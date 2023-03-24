Henry White, 57, was found dead by police at a property in Erskine Wynd, Oakley, on Wednesday.

Christopher Brown, 35, of no fixed abode, made no plea when the single charge of murder was put to him at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday and he was remanded in custody.

He will face court again within the next eight days.

Mr White’s family have paid tribute to him. In a statement released through Police Scotland, they said: “Henry was a deeply-loved and respected member of our family. He will be much missed.”