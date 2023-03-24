Early sketches have been revealed that show how a revitalised Hielanman's Umbrella could look.
A new proposal to update and enhance the historic landmark has been given the green light by Glasgow City Council.
Led by Glasgow-based architecture practice Dress for the Weather, the winning proposal, named ‘adhair eadar’ (air between), was inspired by "the meteorological intensities" of the glass-sided bridge.
Potential new features for the space include elevated rain gardens with grow lights that intercept rain water, wall-based public art and shopfront and signage re-design.
Andy Campbell, Co-Founder and Architect of Dress for the Weather said: “We’re delighted to be working on this amazing and challenging space as part of a brilliant design team. The space acts as a threshold for a number of urban and climatic conditions and our approach will look to focus on the intensities of the environment.
"Our team name ‘adhair eadar’ translates from Gaelic as ‘air between’ and leads us to consideration of all the senses as well as a connection to the Gaelic history of the highland man’s umbrella as a space of shelter and transience.”
Councillor Angus Millar, Convenor for City Centre Recovery at Glasgow City Council, said: “We can look forward to imaginative design proposals for the Hielanman’s Umbrella to improve this important city centre location. The site adjoins other locations which will see significant public realm improvements in the coming years, and together this work will be key to the transformation of the city centre.”
Alan Muir, Property Director, Network Rail Scotland, said: “The Hielanman’s Umbrella is one of Glasgow’s most historic, iconic and culturally significant landmarks and is an important part of Scotland’s Railway.
“Congratulations to the Dress for the Weather team. We’re excited to see how their creativity and innovative ideas can enhance this key location for the benefit of the city and for the businesses who operate from Network Rail’s retail units within it.”
The project is now progressing with the council and local/national stakeholder groups.
