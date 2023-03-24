The A92 is closed in both directions between Stonehaven and Newtonhill after the 14-vehicle crash.

Police Scotland confirmed two people have been taken to hospital.

The crash took place between Bridge of Muchalls and Newtonhill at 12.55pm.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has sent out four fire engines as well as special resources to the scene.

Drivers can expect delays in the area following the collision.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.40pm on Friday, 24 March, 2023 we were called to reports of a crash involving 14 vehicles on the A92 near Walker Drive, Muchalls, Newtonhill.

"Two people were taken to hospital by ambulance.

"The road remains closed between Stonehaven and Newtonhill to allow for recovery of the vehicles.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

A SFRS spokesperson said: "We were called to assist emergency service partners on the A92 between Bridge of Muchalls and Newtonhill at 12.55pm on Friday, 24 March to reports of a multi-vehicle road traffic accident.

"Operations Control mobilised four appliances and special resources to the scene.

"Crews currently remain in attendance."