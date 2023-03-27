Police have launched a murder inquiry after finding the body of a man in West Dunbartonshire.
Officers were alerted to a fire at a flat in Tontine Park, Renton, at around 7.25am on Saturday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze.
The man’s body was discovered within the bedroom of the flat and police were contacted. His family has been informed.
READ MORE: Murder probe launched after death of woman, 74, in small Scots village
Following a post-mortem examination on Sunday, a murder investigation was launched, with detectives from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team taking on the inquiry.
The man was last seen alive at around 10.45am on Friday by a friend at the flat.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or spoken to him between Friday and Saturday.
Detective Chief Inspector Christopher Thompson said: “Extensive enquiries have been ongoing since the deceased was discovered on Saturday morning. Door-to-door enquiries have been carried out and officers continue to gather relevant CCTV footage for any more information that could assist in tracing whoever is responsible for this murder.
“We are also working to establish a motive for this crime and are in the process of piecing together the deceased’s last-known movements to find out as much detail as possible on the circumstances surrounding this death.
“I would urge anyone with information on this murder to contact us as soon as possible. Any witnesses, or anyone who holds any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, should get in touch with us.
“I’m aware the local community will be concerned by this incident and I would like to stress that everything is being done to catch whoever is responsible. Additional police patrols are in the area and members of the public are encouraged to speak to a police officer if they have any concerns.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here