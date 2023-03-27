This year we celebrated our 240th anniversary. We remain proud of our history and heritage within the Scottish media landscape but we don't want to stand still. We are always looking toward the future and your support helps us to bring you the latest unrivalled news, insight and opinion.

CLICK TO GET THE HERALD FOR £2 FOR 2 MONTHS

Scottish politics enters a new era today with a new First Minister. Keep track of the latest developments with our politics team and read unlimited top-rate opinion and analysis with your subscription.

Today, Lesley Riddoch writes about how the SNP will not continue a path of continuity, Mark Smith questions whether a new FM will fit the bill for different political persuasions and Kevin McKenna breaks down careerism in the governing party.

Get full access to this and all of our exclusive coverage in the following days only with a subscription!

CLICK TO GET THE HERALD FOR £2 FOR 2 MONTHS