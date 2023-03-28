Throughout history, innovative Scottish women have imagined, developed, and perfected their creations, often sharing common attributes in doing so – from being deeply passionate about pursuing their dreams to challenging the status quo and having a strong desire to improve lives.

In 1959, the UK’s first nursing studies unit was set up at Edinburgh University, thus kickstarting Scotland’s well-deserved reputation as a world leader in nursing education and research.

The unit was established under Elsie Stephenson and offered an integrated degree course. A nursing research unit followed in 1971, headed by Lisbeth Hockey, and the following year, Edinburgh University appointed Margaret Scott-Wright as professor of nursing. Both appointments were the first of their kind at any European university.

Edinburgh-born Marie Stopes was an early innovator in birth control, opening the first clinic in London in 1921. The first Scottish family planning clinic opened four years later in Glasgow.

Formal provision of free contraceptive advice and family planning services to all, irrespective of age or marital status, was then rolled out across Scotland in 1974, coming in the wake of a revolution in social attitudes.

More recently, in 2021, Scotland became the first country in the UK to have a Women’s Health Plan, outlining ambitious improvement and change in areas including menopause, heart health, menstrual health including endometriosis, and sexual health.

As a formal partner of NHS Scotland, InnoScot Health is a proud supporter of women’s ground-breaking health and social care ideas for patient benefit.

Our predominantly female team encourages and facilitates improvements in care while stimulating Scotland’s economic wealth and creating jobs, fundamentally always with the primary aim of accelerating great innovation that can be adopted back into the NHS and patients’ hands.

Demonstrating that success, female-led spinouts of InnoScot Health include CEO Dr Ying Sutherland of CardioPrecision, a technology company focussed on less invasive treatment of structural heart disease and cardiothoracic interventions, while the Infection Management Game was an idea of Odette Brooks, a Critical Care Infection Surveillance Nurse at NHS Lothian. The game was developed alongside InnoScot Health and is now manufactured by Focus Games.

We need visionary innovators of all backgrounds to share their diverse ideas and help to ease pressures – that’s never been more important. A key aim of InnoScot Health is to equip our brightest health service innovators with the tools they need to succeed, while encouraging a new generation to come forward and pursue their ambitions.

We do that by welcoming innovation from all – but there is always work to be done in encouraging ideas from those who may feel marginalised or ill-equipped to share thoughts that depart from the norm. Those are often the most valuable.

Gillian Henderson is Head of Project Management at InnoScot Health