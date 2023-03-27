US declares emergency after tornado devastation in Mississippi

Help has beem pouring into one of the poorest regions of the US after a deadly tornado wrought a path of destruction in the Mississippi Delta.

At least 25 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in Mississippi as the storm ripped through several towns along its hour-long path late on Friday. One man was killed in Alabama after his trailer home flipped over several times.

Search and recovery crews resumed their task of digging through the debris of flattened and battered homes, commercial buildings and municipal offices after hundreds of people were displaced.

US president Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi early on Sunday, making federal funding available to the areas hardest hit.

The recovery efforts in Mississippi were under way even as the National Weather Service warned of a new risk of more severe weather on Sunday — including high winds, large hail and possible tornadoes in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

A tornado reportedly touched down early on Sunday in Troup County, Georgia, near the Alabama border, according to the Georgia Mutual Aid Group.

Here are some scenes of the weekend's devastation:

A least 26 people died when an EF-4 tornado ripped through the small town on Friday evening. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The father and son huddled with nine other family members in the bathrooms of the house as it was ripped apart by the storm.

Everyone inside the home survived, although an 8-year-old child was hospitalized with a serious head injury.

Two semis are seen bunched up after they were moved by the tornado. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Wonder Bolden cradles her year-old granddaughter Journey Bolden as she surveys the remains of her mother's tornado demolished mobile home in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Kimberly Patton surveys through the belongings at the spot of a family member's home after a tornado destroyed the property two days earlier.

ROLLING FORK, MS - MARCH 25: Kenterica Sardin, 23, looks on from her damaged home after a series of powerful storms .

ROLLING FORK, MS - MARCH 25: In an aerial view, damage from a series of powerful storms and at least one tornado is seen.

Kylie Wilson lies on some saved belongings in Silver City, Miss., 2023, after a deadly tornado Friday night. (The Clarion-Ledger via AP)

An American flag files on the slab of what was a hardware store.

