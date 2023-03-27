Filming of the untitled sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife kicked off last week at Warner Bros. Studios outside London, with co-writer and producer Jason Reitman and cinematographer Eric Steelberg sharing images from the set.

Confirmation that film had commenced shooting came weeks after images found their way online of one of the Ecto-1 Ghostbusters vehicle props arriving off a cargo plane at Glasgow Prestwick Airport.

The sighting of the iconic car, also known as the Ectomobile, caused much excitement among fans of supernatural horror-comedy franchise Ghostbusters across the globe.

Reports said it had previously been on display at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles prior to being flown over to the UK for filming.

Coupled with the news that the upcoming movie will return to New York City, film fans believed that Glasgow could be set to stand in as the Big Apple in the new movie - as it has done in numerous productions over the years, most recently for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

However, Glasgow City Council confirmed to The Herald that, despite the sighting of the movie prop vehicle at Glasgow Prestwick Airport, the latest instalment of the franchise will not be filming in the city.

It is understood that filming in the UK for the untitled sequel, starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, will primarily take place in the south of England.