Scotland is to miss out on filming of the new Ghostbusters movie after rumours surfaced that Glasgow could be set to stand in for New York City for the much-anticipated film.
Filming of the untitled sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife kicked off last week at Warner Bros. Studios outside London, with co-writer and producer Jason Reitman and cinematographer Eric Steelberg sharing images from the set.
Confirmation that film had commenced shooting came weeks after images found their way online of one of the Ecto-1 Ghostbusters vehicle props arriving off a cargo plane at Glasgow Prestwick Airport.
READ MORE: Tanks roll into Highland glen as major Bollywood movie films in Scotland
The sighting of the iconic car, also known as the Ectomobile, caused much excitement among fans of supernatural horror-comedy franchise Ghostbusters across the globe.
The Ecto-1 has arrived in Scotland for the filming of the next #Ghostbusters.— The Cinema Spot (@TheCinemaSpot) February 20, 2023
Filming reportedly begins on March 6th in London.
(Source: https://t.co/zmf2ttLXuX) pic.twitter.com/ysIWhnglvj
Reports said it had previously been on display at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles prior to being flown over to the UK for filming.
Coupled with the news that the upcoming movie will return to New York City, film fans believed that Glasgow could be set to stand in as the Big Apple in the new movie - as it has done in numerous productions over the years, most recently for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
However, Glasgow City Council confirmed to The Herald that, despite the sighting of the movie prop vehicle at Glasgow Prestwick Airport, the latest instalment of the franchise will not be filming in the city.
It is understood that filming in the UK for the untitled sequel, starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, will primarily take place in the south of England.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here