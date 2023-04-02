Based on a book by award-winning journalist Alex Perry and adapted for the small screen by Bafta nominee Stephen Butchard, this six-part Italian drama is a must for anyone who loves true-life crime tales. Gaia Girace, Valentina Belle and Barbara Chichiarelli star as Denise Garofalo, Maria Concetta Cacciola and Guiseppina Pesce, three women who dared to stand up to the 'Ndrangheta, a Mafia-style organised crime syndicate, one of the world's most powerful groups of its kind in the world. The trio were born into the Calabria-based family, but agreed to collaborate with crusading female prosecutor Anna Colace to bring it down from the inside in the hope of securing a better future for their children.

Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now (Netflix, from Wed)

The Scottish singer-songwriter had a meteoric rise to fame. Still only 26, he's a Grammy nominee and a Brit Award-winner, has released two popular and acclaimed albums and, in 2020, it was revealed that his track Someone You Loved was not only the bestselling single of 2019, but was the longest-running top 10 UK song of all time by a British artist. But Capaldi's success hasn't all been plain sailing. Along the way he's suffered mental health issues, and was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome last year. He opens up about that in this no-holds-barred documentary, which charts his career to date. It's taken two-and-a-half years to make and is a must-see for anyone intrigued by fame and the music industry.

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+, from Fri)

Following a very successful first season, the hit musical comedy series returns to our screens for a second outing of six episodes. Since making it through their rocky patch to find true love in the town of Schmigadoon, Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) now head to Schmicago - a jazzy world of '60s and '70s musicals. As our loving protagonists familiarise themselves with their new surroundings, a bunch of familiar faces appear, played by Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short and Jane Krakowski, who are all returning as new versions of the characters they played during the first run. Listen out too for the mellifluous sounds of original songs from series co-creator Cinco Paul.

Tiny Beautiful Things (Disney+, from Fri)

Cheryl Strayed's book of the same name has already been turned into a podcast and a stage play, so it should come as no surprise to find it's now a TV drama too. Reese Witherspoon was so taken with the book that she made it one of her book club choices before picking up the rights for her production company Hello Sunshine. As a result, she's one of the executive producers, but it's Kathryn Hahn who heads the cast as Clare, a writer who dishes out advice to others via her regular column, but could use some herself - her marriage to Danny is falling apart and her teenage daughter, Rae, barely speaks to her. However, her memories - seen via a series of flashbacks - begin to offer her a fresh look at life.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Paramount+, from Fri)

The film version of Grease is as beloved now as it was on its big screen release; it became an instant classic when it hit cinemas in 1978, but efforts to recapture the magic four years later in Grease 2 proved disastrous. Hopefully this prequel turns out to be more successful - at least we don't have to wait for those summer nights to see it. Set in 1954, it follows the lives of four feisty females who are regarded as Rydell High's biggest misfits. Bound together in adversity, the quartet become the founder members of the Pink Ladies, who are about to shake up their school forever. Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso and Tricia Fukuhara star; listen out for a new batch of toe-tapping tunes too.