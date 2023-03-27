A three-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious car accident in Aberdeenshire.
The incident involving a black Ford Fiesta, took place at about 12.45pm on Sunday on the A98 near New Pitsligo.
The boy was taken by air ambulance to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
A girl aged six and a woman, 27, were also taken to the hospital by road with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE: Murder probe after body of man found following flat fire
The road was closed for more than 10 hours on Sunday, reopening at 11.20pm.
Police officers are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
Sergeant Lesley Morrison said: “Inquiries into this incident remain ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash, or believes they saw the Ford Fiesta beforehand, to please come forward.
“We are also keen to hear from any motorists who were in the area and may have dashcam footage from the A98 around the time of the crash.
“If you believe you may be able to assist our investigation, please call police on 101, quoting incident 1376 of March 26 2023.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here