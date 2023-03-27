The incident involving a black Ford Fiesta, took place at about 12.45pm on Sunday on the A98 near New Pitsligo.

The boy was taken by air ambulance to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A girl aged six and a woman, 27, were also taken to the hospital by road with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for more than 10 hours on Sunday, reopening at 11.20pm.

Police officers are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison said: “Inquiries into this incident remain ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash, or believes they saw the Ford Fiesta beforehand, to please come forward.

“We are also keen to hear from any motorists who were in the area and may have dashcam footage from the A98 around the time of the crash.

“If you believe you may be able to assist our investigation, please call police on 101, quoting incident 1376 of March 26 2023.”