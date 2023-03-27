Where other events have fallen silent, this is where Eden Festival still stands after more than a decade.

Wilder, wiser, stronger, and possibly a bit louder and far more colourful, within a valley of green fields and talkative trees, this is where The Garden has most definitely been waiting for you to arrive since 2009.

Too big and far too spread out also means going too small on intimacy, and the hard-working team behind Eden instead listens to its festivalgoers.

As for the music itself, there's plenty to choose from.

This 10-stage festival has over 200 acts performing, covering all musical bases from World to Funk, Classical to Jungle, Acoustic to Dancehall, and everything in between.

Over on The Great Mountain Stage, with tunes including ‘We Are Family’, ‘He’s The Greatest Dancer’ and ‘Lost in Music,’ Sister Sledge will be bringing their iconic good time Disco grooves, turning the green valley into a Soulful glitterball field of funk.

With more than a little bit of Rock in their jumpsuit, the Elvis-fronted Nirvana tribute band, Elvana, are all set to Kung-Fu kick some riffs towards the Eden crowd.

Selling out venues across the UK, the perfect concoction of The King and Seattle’s Grunge legends will surely lead to random yet never seen before bouts of air guitar by the Great Mountain Stage.

The original Fun Lovin’ Criminal and BBC Radio 6 Music DJ himself, Huey Morgan, will also be unpacking his musical bag of DJ tricks, so expect all flavours of everything to get your feet moving with the best-dressed man onsite on the decks.

Also confirmed for Eden Festival 2023 are General Levy, Stanton Warriors, Pongo, and Afriquoi. Dance, Reggae, World music and DJs.

And that’s just the start, including a yet-to-be-announced welcoming Thursday night on the Boardwalk stage, and Scotland’s greatest festival-pub venue, the infamous Rabbies Tavern, graced by the likes of the Bard of Salford himself, John Cooper-Clarke, and the now renowned festival headliner Gerry Cinnamon.

Eden is also big on environmentalism. Going back to The Boardwalk stage, this is where various DJ’s and Reggae artists perform, thanks to energy generated by cycle power with volunteers more than happy to get a few miles in while chilling to some beats.

Festivals are not just for adults either. Very family-friendly, Eden also has plenty for kids to do, they can spend all day letting their imagination run riot in the Kids Tent, with workshops and games galore, or if they feel like watching a movie, it’s a short trek over a specially designed woodland trail to the Drive-In Cinema…with actual cars!

Later on, for the adults, if you’ve never experienced flamethrowers and an actual 70’s lit-up Disco dancefloor, then the Lost Disco is a destination waiting to be discovered.

Or if cabaret is a different striped rainbow to your liking, there’s the Melodrome stage.

Comedy, spoken word, bands, solo artists, karaoke…anything goes. Come to The Garden, because in June, it’s Eden time.

edenfestival.co.uk