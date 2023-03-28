These major stories should be celebrated and promoted along with other measures to increase the number of people cycling in our country. We have terrifying rates of obesity and inactivity and almost anything that promotes more cycling is to be encouraged.

Sadly the story of the food delivery cyclists of our major cities goes against this. These cyclists are often found on e-bikes more akin to motorcycles than bicycles in both appearance and speed. Despite this the majority don’t wear helmets, the majority don’t have lights or reflective clothes, and I have very frequently observed mounting of pavements, and ignoring of traffic rules.

These delivery cyclists have the misfortune of having to put up with the same dreadful city cycling infrastructure as leisure and commuting cyclists, despite improvements in recent years. I have witnessed abuse both towards and from these workers. I would be interested to know if they are paid more than minimum wage for what must be a difficult and frankly dangerous job. I note that many of these cyclists are from minority ethnic backgrounds. Are their rights properly protected?

I would be interested to know about their contracts, and what is mandatory in terms of work conditions, training, equipment, bike maintenance, and safety. I would be interested to know about rates of injuries and accidents. Are these workers regulated? Do the food delivery companies accept responsibility for their actions and safety?

Cycling should be encouraged. But cycling by poorly paid, seemingly-poorly trained workers delivering often unhealthy junk food in an unsafe way to those who have the luxury of being able to sit on their sofa and wait for it should not. The Scottish Government has several months to make a significant improvement in the working conditions of delivery cyclists, and the safety of drivers and pedestrians prior to both the opening of a new cycle route to be proud of, and what is being called “the biggest cycling event ever”. Please take it.

Dr John Farley, GP and keen cyclist, Cambuslang.

The war against Glasgow drivers

I HAVE never believed Edinburgh to be a car-friendly city – but now Glasgow is vying to outdo it.

The city centre has been weathering a storm since the Covid lockdowns but now there is even worse to come. Instead of helping to encourage shoppers and tourists into Glasgow city centre the council has instituted the ultra-low emission zone to stop access for older cars. To stop newer cars there is a new swingeing increase in parking meter charges and, as a final blow, the council wants to introduce a 30mph limit on the M8 through the city. Environmentalists might be happy but few others will be.

The headlong rush to stop people driving their own car continues unabated but the politicians have forgotten the cardinal rules: every motorist or shopper is a voter and every shop or establishment that shuts is one less reason to visit Glasgow.

Dr Gerald Edwards, Glasgow.

Why men should get a say

IN response to Irene Conway (Letters, March 25), whilst I empathise with her experience of "three spontaneous abortions", as she put it, she cannot claim that men should have no opinions on abortion. Our third child died as a result of an ectopic pregnancy that also nearly led to my wife bleeding to death. Even I, as a "mere man", was left traumatised and heartbroken at the loss of our child. To deny men any part in this grieving process or debate is to ignore our integral involvement with pregnancy and childbirth and a gross conceit.

Nicolas EJ Vagg, Glasgow.

• I FOUND Irene Conway's logic rather ironic. She suggests that as men will never experience pregnancy, they should not be allowed to have opinions on abortion.

As Ms Conway has no experience of being a man, why should she be telling them how to think?

David Hay, Minard.

In praise of Gavin Douglas

IT was refreshing to read Derrick McClure's letter (March 25) anent Dunkeld and Gavin Douglas. Although Douglas's tenure of the Bishopric of Dunkeld was controversial, his status as one of Scotland's and the UK's greatest poets requires constant reminder.

His translation of the Aeneid was always considered to be sufficiently anglicised to be an English translation and was regarded as such until it was superceded by Pope's translation centuries later.

However Douglas's most important literary claim to lasting posterity are his own prologues to Virgil's books in the translation which are considered to be the first nature poems in a European vernacular language. Peter Rabbit and friends may be rightly loved and better known but they were scarcely unique in their time.

Lorimer Mackenzie, Duror, Argyll.

Memories of a burning bomber

MY mum and I read with great interest Russell Leadbetter's recent article ("The German bomber that crash-landed in the Campsie Fells, Herald Magazine, March 25).

Mum was a girl of seven in 1941 and lived at Balmore Golf Club as her parents were the steward and greenkeeper at that time. She remembers being taken through to the dining room window to witness the plane burning.

Her dad was in the ARP so he was on duty that night. There was a phone call which my Granny answered. It may have been to say that some of the aircraft crew had bailed out, possibly over the golf course. My mum was not aware of this until reading this article but at that young age she was probably being protected from that information. She wonders who found them.

She also remembers Clydebank being bombed, which she could see from her parents' upstairs bedroom.

Avril Clark, Banchory.

A clock-works car

LIKE Alan Fitzpatrick (Letters, March 26), I feel a little short-changed at losing an hour’s sleep with the move to British Summertime. On the plus side my old jalopy will now be showing the correct time for the next seven months.

R Russell Smith, Largs.