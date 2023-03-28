From the Isle of Skye to Leith, areas all across the country have been named in the year's prestigious celebration of fine dining.

The global list was released this week (March 27) and looks at some of the best eateries in the world, seeing a number of past Scottish winners remain on the list.

With all that said, here are the Scottish restaurants awarded a Michelin star in 2023.

The Full List of Michelin Stars in the MICHELIN Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2023

Discover every One, Two and Three Star restaurant in the MICHELIN Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2023#MICHELINGuideGBI #MICHELINStar23 https://t.co/GNQOe4dZgI — The MICHELIN Guide (@MichelinGuideUK) March 27, 2023

Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles awarded two Michelin stars in 2023 guide

Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles in Auchterarder was awarded two Michelin stars by the guide, making it the most decorated Scottish eatery on the list.

Serving modern French cuisine, the restaurant was described as a "hidden away" location that offers an "intimate" atmosphere.

Of the food, the reviewers said: "Refined cooking has a French heart and a Scottish soul and, while techniques are rooted in the classics, there are also touches of modernity.

"Superb quality produce guides the menu, with 95% of the vegetables coming from their walled Victorian garden and each dish focusing on one main ingredient which is then skilfully enhanced by its accompaniments. Service is formal but comes with plenty of personality."

The new Michelin star restaurants from Scotland named in 2023 guide

Here are the new Scottish restaurants named in this year's Michelin guide:

Heron, Leith

Style: Modern Cuisine

Location: 87-91a Henderson Street, Leith, EH6 6ED, United Kingdom

Michelin review: "The look of this bright and likeable corner restaurant by The Shore continues to evolve; it’s fresh, understated and uncluttered – much like the cooking found within.

"Two elements shine through from the two very focused chef-owners in the kitchen: they have all the techniques, but they also understand flavour – it’s how a dish tastes that counts.

"That means you can expect confidently prepared, balanced and delicious dishes that display plenty of respect for their ingredients; the sauces are a real highlight."

The Restaurant has been praised by reviewers on Tripadvisor, with one diner saying: "Excellent food and some of the best, friendliest service we've ever had. Staff were just fantastic - friendly, informative, great course timing, calm, helpful. Some truly exceptional dishes."

The full assessment can be found on the Michelin Guide website.

(Tripadvisor) Timberyard in Edinburgh was awarded its first Michelin star (Image: Tripadvisor)

Timberyard, Edinburgh

Style: Modern British

Location: 10 Lady Lawson Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9DS, United Kingdom

Michelin Review: Praised for its "rustic warehouse aesthetic" it was described as "the perfect backdrop to an ethos that centres around the local."

The guide added: "It takes a lot of skill and no little ability to take just a few prime ingredients and produce dishes that are so well defined and satisfying – and the Radford family now have a chef who can do just that."

The eatery was also praised by users on Tripadvisor with one writing: "Beautiful setting and atmosphere. Well-priced and high-quality food. Couldn’t fault a thing, would return in a heart beat."

The full assessment can be found on the Michelin Guide website.

The full list of Scottish restaurants named in this year's Michelin Guide

Here is the full list of Scottish restaurants named in this year's Michelin Guide:

Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, Auchterarder **

Cail Bruich, Glasgow *

Campagne, Kilkenny *

Condita, Edinburgh *

Heron, Leith *

Loch Bay, Isle of Skye *

Martin Wishart, Leith *

The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff *

The Kitchin, Leith *

Timberyard, Edinburgh *

Unalome by Graeme Cheevers, Glasgow *

The full 2023 list for the UK and Ireland can be found on the Michelin Guide website.