Officers were called to the Forth & Clyde Canal at Speirs Wharf in the Port Dundas area of the city around 5.45pm on Monday.

Police confirmed that the body of a man was recovered a short time later.

The force said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.25 pm on Monday, 27 March 2023, the body of a man was recovered from the Forth and Clyde Canal, Speirs Wharf, Glasgow.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."