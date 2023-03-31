These types of tags and stickers are increasingly important. For instance, eggs that are labelled free-range now account for around 70 per cent of sales, notwithstanding the ongoing avian flu outbreak. But what about the sustainability of goods and materials? Could Scotland benefit from extra labels to help consumers make better choices for the environment?

We don’t have to look far to see systems designed to do just that, with many already operating in other countries. The US Department of Agriculture first introduced the BioPreferred Program in 2002 and, alongside the typical icons on packaging that show whether materials can be recycled or not, a range of products now also show information about their biobased content.

The labels cover a variety of categories, but before the label can be used each item has its biobased content independently verified. This enables companies to show transparency about their sustainable ambitions and build consumer trust.

The term "biobased" is broad, but in the case of the USDA, it is deliberately so. It refers to goods and materials derived from plants and other natural, renewable agricultural, marine, and forestry products. Most importantly, it commonly includes alternatives to typical petrochemical-derived materials. Research suggests that biobased products have been used in place of around 9.4 million barrels of oil per year in the US, which is equivalent to taking 200,000 cars off the road.

The environmental benefits are clear. However, a 2019 report also showed the US biobased products industry contributed an additional $470 billion to the economy. The scheme is an important support mechanism for rural communities – a core element of the Scottish economy. Boosting the use of biobased materials could open up new opportunities and markets for people and businesses in agriculture and other rural sectors, underpinning green, high-value jobs.

Alongside better information for buyers, progressive procurement policy is needed to support the wider adoption of biobased goods. Looking to the US as an example once again, it also has a mandatory procurement initiative within the BioPreferred Program framework that applies to federal agencies and contractors.

In practice, this means giving preference to the purchase of biobased products – from fertilisers and furnishings to cleaning products and stationery. The framework also helps to connect buyers with suppliers, which is something Zero Waste Scotland and IBioIC have already been exploring through a Scottish Bioresource Mapping Tool.

There is always value in international collaboration and sharing knowledge from one country to another. Just like the USA, working closely with rural economies and communities could help Scotland’s emerging bioeconomy to thrive.

As we reduce our reliance on oil and gas production, a renewed focus on the market for biobased products could simultaneously support the move away from fossil fuels. There is no silver bullet for solving the climate crisis, of course, but policy initiatives involving key sectors would get us closer to net zero.

Mark Bustard is CEO of the Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC)