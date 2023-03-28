A derelict millhouse on the utmost northern fringe of Scotland is to be transformed into a community centre and tourist hub after a funding injection of more than £1 million.
John O’Groats Mill will receive almost £1.6 million for restoration so it can engage with the community to help provide opportunities in the surrounding area.
The mill is one of a number of projects across the UK to beneft from the latest round of funding from the National Lottery.
Projects stretching from Penzance to Wales and Northern Ireland are among those that will receive cash.
John O’Groats Mill Trust is leading the project to bring the category "B" listed mill back into use as a heritage visitor attraction and community venue, with work expected to begin by the end of this year.
READ MORE: Historic Scots village at centre of row over giant dinosaur head
Trust chairman Rognvald Brown said the redevelopment will allow the mill to be "a gathering place for the whole community" once more.
The National Lottery Heritage Fund has launched its new 10-year strategy with an aims to invest £3.6 billion in heritage projects with a “focus on place-based investment, partnerships and sustainability”.
Among the projects is a funding application worth nearly £5 million by Crystal Palace Park in south-east London.
The funds will help advance the park’s regeneration plan which includes restoration work to the Tidal Lakes, a new dinosaur-themed playground and an information centre.
The park is on the Heritage At High-Risk Register partly due to the condition of the dinosaurs which have stood there for nearly 170 years.
Eilish McGuinness, chief executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Crystal Palace Park embodies the joy of heritage, from its nature walks and unique dinosaurs to the kaleidoscope of sporting and cultural activities held in its magnificent grounds.
“It’s as important to local communities as its history is significant internationally.
“We’re delighted that thanks to players of the National Lottery, we can save much-loved heritage like the Crystal Palace Park all over the UK and create benefits for people, places and our natural environment.
“In 1852, Crystal Palace Park was designed to impress, educate, entertain and inspire. Our funding will help ensure that it continues to do just that for generations to come.”
How the Mill may look
Hilden Mill School in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, will be granted more than £800,000 to transform its disused building into a tearoom and childcare facilities for families in the city.
READ MORE: Tourist sites see visitor numbers soar
The Trinity Centre in Cardiff receives £892,000 to help fund improvements to the charity’s base so it can better support work being done by 24 groups.
The National Lottery Heritage Fund said all investment decisions in its 10-year plan will be based on four principles: saving heritage, protecting the environment, inclusion, access and participation, and organisational sustainability.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here