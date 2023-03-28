A union has warned that the safe passage of ships through Scottish waters could be at risk if lighthouse workers vote for strike action.
Unite members employed by the Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB), who maintain and operate Scotland’s lighthouses, beacons and buoys at sea, are being balloted on strike action in what the union said is a historic first.
Around 30 Unite members including able seamen, base assistants, cooks and technicians will take part in the ballot, which opens on Tuesday and closes on April 24.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members at the NLB provide vital, and at times, lifesaving work by assisting mariners to pass safely through Scottish waters. In recognition of this valuable work, all they are asking for is a fair pay offer similar to other workers providing a key public service. Unite will back our NLB members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”
READ MORE: Island hauliers take legal advice in row over CalMac ferry user 'priority list'
The union said the NLB has offered 2 per cent following a pay freeze last year which the union branded “insulting”, describing it as a substantial real-terms pay cut over two years.
Unite industrial officer Alison Maclean said: “Unite’s NLB members deserve a pay offer which at the very least matches that of other workers providing a key public service.
“The current 2% following a pay freeze last year is insulting when inflation has jumped to its highest rate in 45 years.”
Unite said its members provide vital maintenance and operational support for lighthouses, beacons and buoys at sea, ensuring that vessels and ships have safe passage through Scottish waters.
If the lighthouse workers vote for strike action, the union warned that the beacons and buoys at sea “could go out”.
Ms McLean added: “If there is no revised pay offer then quite literally the beacons and buoys at sea could go out or remain faulty due to any strike action our members could take.
“This would present major safety issues for vessels passing through Scottish waters.”
NLB said it is bound entirely by UK Government pay policy and has been left with “no room to manoeuvre”.
The NLB’s headquarters are in Edinburgh, and it’s from there that it remotely monitors its network of lighthouses and aids to navigation. Technical operations are carried out at its Oban base where there are maintenance workshops and facilities for the construction of buoys and beacons.
NLB technicians are also based in Inverness, Shetland and Orkney and the NLB has two vessels based in Oban: NLV Pharos and NLV Pole Star.
The ships deliver stores and supplies to lighthouses, carry out buoy work and the statutory inspection of navigation aids provided by ports, harbours and other third parties.
The NLB operate and maintain 208 lighthouses and 174 buoys across Scotland and the Isle of Man.
The lighthouses are situated in some of the most remote and spectacular locations in Scotland, and have guided sea mariners safely thorough Scottish waters since 1786.
Of the 208 lighthouses, eight are open to the public, including the listed 19th century Ardnamurchan Lighthouse, situated on the most westerly point of the British mainland at the tip of the Ardnamurchan Peninsula, and North Ronaldsay Lighthouse on the island of North Ronaldsay in the Orkney Islands, the highest land-based lighthouse in the British Isles.
Responding to news of the strike ballot, Mike Bullock, Chief Executive of NLB, said: “The Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) is aware that members of Unite are being balloted for industrial action. NLB’s most important asset is its team of around 200 mariners, engineers and specialist support staff and we do everything practicable to ensure our people are provided with the right conditions to ensure they can continue to deliver a vital safety service to Mariners.
“The financial pressure placed on individuals due to high inflation is fully appreciated, however, as an Arm’s Length Body of the Department for Transport, NLB is bound entirely by UK Government pay policy.
“The NLB pay offer is subject to formal review and approval at each step. The pay settlement has gone through an exhaustive approval process which leaves NLB with no room to manoeuvre.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here