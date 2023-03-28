Unite members employed by the Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB), who maintain and operate Scotland’s lighthouses, beacons and buoys at sea, are being balloted on strike action in what the union said is a historic first.

Around 30 Unite members including able seamen, base assistants, cooks and technicians will take part in the ballot, which opens on Tuesday and closes on April 24.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members at the NLB provide vital, and at times, lifesaving work by assisting mariners to pass safely through Scottish waters. In recognition of this valuable work, all they are asking for is a fair pay offer similar to other workers providing a key public service. Unite will back our NLB members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

The union said the NLB has offered 2 per cent following a pay freeze last year which the union branded “insulting”, describing it as a substantial real-terms pay cut over two years.

Unite industrial officer Alison Maclean said: “Unite’s NLB members deserve a pay offer which at the very least matches that of other workers providing a key public service.

“The current 2% following a pay freeze last year is insulting when inflation has jumped to its highest rate in 45 years.”

Unite said its members provide vital maintenance and operational support for lighthouses, beacons and buoys at sea, ensuring that vessels and ships have safe passage through Scottish waters.

If the lighthouse workers vote for strike action, the union warned that the beacons and buoys at sea “could go out”.

The NLB maintain 208 lighthouses across Scotland and the Isle of Man.

Ms McLean added: “If there is no revised pay offer then quite literally the beacons and buoys at sea could go out or remain faulty due to any strike action our members could take.

“This would present major safety issues for vessels passing through Scottish waters.”

NLB said it is bound entirely by UK Government pay policy and has been left with “no room to manoeuvre”.

The NLB’s headquarters are in Edinburgh, and it’s from there that it remotely monitors its network of lighthouses and aids to navigation. Technical operations are carried out at its Oban base where there are maintenance workshops and facilities for the construction of buoys and beacons.

NLB technicians are also based in Inverness, Shetland and Orkney and the NLB has two vessels based in Oban: NLV Pharos and NLV Pole Star.

The ships deliver stores and supplies to lighthouses, carry out buoy work and the statutory inspection of navigation aids provided by ports, harbours and other third parties.

The NLB operate and maintain 208 lighthouses and 174 buoys across Scotland and the Isle of Man.

The lighthouses are situated in some of the most remote and spectacular locations in Scotland, and have guided sea mariners safely thorough Scottish waters since 1786.

Of the 208 lighthouses, eight are open to the public, including the listed 19th century Ardnamurchan Lighthouse, situated on the most westerly point of the British mainland at the tip of the Ardnamurchan Peninsula, and North Ronaldsay Lighthouse on the island of North Ronaldsay in the Orkney Islands, the highest land-based lighthouse in the British Isles.

Responding to news of the strike ballot, Mike Bullock, Chief Executive of NLB, said: “The Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) is aware that members of Unite are being balloted for industrial action. NLB’s most important asset is its team of around 200 mariners, engineers and specialist support staff and we do everything practicable to ensure our people are provided with the right conditions to ensure they can continue to deliver a vital safety service to Mariners.

“The financial pressure placed on individuals due to high inflation is fully appreciated, however, as an Arm’s Length Body of the Department for Transport, NLB is bound entirely by UK Government pay policy.

“The NLB pay offer is subject to formal review and approval at each step. The pay settlement has gone through an exhaustive approval process which leaves NLB with no room to manoeuvre.”