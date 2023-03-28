Nicola Sturgeon has left Bute House for a final time after officially resigning as Scotland's First Minister.
After eight years in the top role, her time in the top role has finally come to an end after Humza Yousaf was confirmed as her successor as SNP leader on Monday.
On Twitter, Ms Sturgeon wrote: “Just signed my formal letter of resignation and departed Bute House for the final time.
“Next stop @ScotParl to vote proudly for @HumzaYousaf as Scotland’s sixth First Minister.
“From me – for now – thank you Scotland, for the privilege.”
Ms Sturgeon was pictured saying goodbye to her Bute House staff with a warm embrace.
The official residence is now ready to welcome the next First Minister, with a slot already ready on its wall adorned with pictures of previous leaders.
Outgoing First Minster of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon signs her official resignation letter to King Charles III in the Drawing Room at Bute House in Edinburgh. (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
Space marked up on the wall for the next First Minister's portrait on the staircase in Bute House, Edinburgh. (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
Outgoing First Minster of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon signs her official resignation letter to King Charles III in the Drawing Room at Bute House in Edinburgh.
Nicola Sturgeon walks down the staircase in Bute House.
Nicola Sturgeon says goodbye to her staff in Bute House, Edinburgh before leaving for the last time.
The official resignation letter of Nicola Sturgeon to King Charles III.
Outgoing First Minster of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon leaves Bute House in Edinburgh for the last time (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
