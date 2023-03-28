East Ayrshire Council, supported by East Ayrshire Leisure, was awarded £1.5m from the Heritage Lottery Fund towards the restoration and modernisation, which has cost £5.2m, with funding of £500k also secured from Historic Environment Scotland and the remainder coming from East Ayrshire Council.

The project involved the refurbishment of the Keep, Palace, Gatehouse, Courtyard and Laundry buildings as well as returning the collections for a redisplay and new interpretation for visitors.

The interior of the Palace will have new display cases, housing the key objects from the collections and more information on the history of the De Walden family and the Keep will be dedicated to telling the story of the Boyds.

The Keep, dating back to around 1350, houses displays telling the story of the Boyd family and medieval life, as well as a stunning collection of arms and armour.

From humble beginnings, in the space of only a few generations the Boyds would be made Knights, Lords and ultimately hold the Regency over the entire realm – only to lose it all under accusations of treason. They rose again to become the Earls of Kilmarnock.

The project involved the refurbishment of the Keep, Palace, Gatehouse, Courtyard and Laundry buildings

Their story is one of battles, plots, kings and politics and includes many figures of historical note – from William Wallace and Robert the Bruce to Mary Queen of Scots.

The Dean Castle site comprises a number of historic buildings set around a central courtyard. These are:

The Keep: Completed around 1350, the Keep is the oldest permanent structure on the site. It was the original home and stronghold of the Boyd family, Lords of Kilmarnock. As well as being a domestic residence, the work of the Lords was done here. It contains a Great Hall, private chambers, Minstrel’s Gallery, a dungeon, a guardhouse and kitchens.

The Gatehouse: Built in the 1930’s by Lord Howard de Walden, the style and materials used are in keeping with the rest of the buildings. Originally a janitor’s house, this building now serves as office and storage space.

The Palace (or Place): This building was finished around 1460 and was designed to accommodate the expanding role that the Boyd family held in society and within political circles. The Palace comprises a large banqueting hall, private chambers and kitchens. The presence of many windows, larger than those of the Keep, indicate a move toward a less defensive, more diplomatic society and a way for the family to display their wealth and power.

The Courtyard: An enclosed courtyard with a curtain wall topped with walkways.

Conservation Unit: This is a collections conservation lab, situated in old laundry buildings.

The exquisite craftsmanship and rarity of the musical instrument collection fires the imagination

Dean Castle’s collections of objects are of international significance. From the exquisite craftsmanship and rarity of the musical instrument collection to the Viking sword that fires the imagination, the Dean Castle collections – as well as the buildings themselves – represent over 150 years of collecting and over 1,000 years of the history of Ayrshire, its people and beyond.

Entry to the Castle and Country Park is free and is a great way to spend a day out for all ages.

eastayrshireleisure.com/venue/dean-castle-country-park/