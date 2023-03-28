Drivers travelling between Perth and Dundee are being met with delays after plant machinery fell off a flatbed lorry on the A90.

Police were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the major trunk road around 12.35pm on Tuesday.

The incident has forced the closure of the A90 in both directions near Glencarse.

READ MORE: Scottish nightclub owner takes over campsite

Traffic Scotland said local diversions are in place.

A photo from the scene shows a digger and other plant machinery lying on the middle of the carriageway, with a flatbed lorry parked on the side of the carriageway a short distance away. 

Eyewitness reports suggest the digger struck a nearby bridge.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.35pm on Tuesday, 28 March, 2023, we were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A90 at the bridge to St Madoes, Perth.

"The road is currently closed and diversions are in place. There are no reports of any injuries."