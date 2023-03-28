Police were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the major trunk road around 12.35pm on Tuesday.

The incident has forced the closure of the A90 in both directions near Glencarse.

Traffic Scotland said local diversions are in place.

UPDATE❗ ⌚16:02#A90 Glencarse



The carriageway remains

⛔CLOSED⛔

in both directions after an earlier collision



Eastbound - local diversion in place, traffic is coping well❗



Westbound - Approx 5 minute delay above normal❗#TakeCare use #AltRoute if possible@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/kS9g4uZ0xC — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 28, 2023

A photo from the scene shows a digger and other plant machinery lying on the middle of the carriageway, with a flatbed lorry parked on the side of the carriageway a short distance away.

Eyewitness reports suggest the digger struck a nearby bridge.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.35pm on Tuesday, 28 March, 2023, we were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A90 at the bridge to St Madoes, Perth.

"The road is currently closed and diversions are in place. There are no reports of any injuries."