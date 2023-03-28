UPON arrival at Newmilns Snow & Sports Complex (NSASC), the gleeful cries of schoolchildren can be heard instantly – leaving no doubt that this venue has become a much-loved local landmark in East Ayrshire since it opened in 1975.

A friend and I arrived on a weekday where the slopes had a stream of schoolchildren enjoying a day of learning how to ski. Most of them populated the beginner slope, while some of the more experienced kids enjoyed the bigger option.

Visitors can enjoy either skiing or snowboarding tuition – or tubing on the big slope. And it was this latter activity that had originally enticed us to the venue.

We spotted the young ones grabbing a rubber ring and then gallop to the top of the steep slope, all looking absolutely fearless.They really make tubing look easy, but it was time to find out for ourselves.

Climbing into the sturdy rubber rings, we scooted over to the edge of the large slope. With help from an instructor, we were swung around to spin all the way to the bottom alcove section of the slope.

The venue has slopes suitable for everyone and also has a wide range of equipment available

To our surprise, our screams seemed more high-pitched than those of the schoolchildren.

And just like that, we were 10 years old again. Waiting in line with kids to go tubing again, and again. The children didn’t seem to tire of the slope, and neither did we. It was clear to see why the venue is popular for birthday parties for both adults and children.

An optimum session accommodates 20 people for 50 mins of tubing, with the additional use of a private party hut. Parties and private sessions for groups of 10 or more people are available on request.

Local schoolchildren enjoy the slopes for free and there is a real sense of community at the centre. Staff and children recognised each other, with a friendly black cat and cocker spaniel Belle also toddling around the centre – much to the delight of the young ones.

NSASC operates as a community-run social enterprise and has around 40 staff members, half of which are volunteers.

As well as running a number of community school programmes, NSASC aims to promote positive health, well-being, and social change.

The profits are reinvested to support the East Ayrshire community by providing access to personal development, employability and training opportunities. “This is a great place to work,” admits Britt Campbell, head of HR, funding, and projects with NSASC. “I actually learned how to ski here and some of the kids I helped teach are now working here themselves.

“We do get a lot of parties, for both adults and younger ones, and even some hen parties. There’s always stuff going on here, sometimes we have races on and club activities.”

Equipment supplies at Newmilns

Newmilns Ski Slope was taken over by East Ayrshire Council in 1995.

Since the management team (NSASC) was formed, the complex has evolved to welcome a host of visitors of all levels, from beginners to celebrities such as ski-jumping legend Eddie the Eagle.

The staff are friendly and eager to help encourage visitors to dive into the world of skiing or snowboarding. The range of snow sports experiences include recreational skiing, snowboarding and tubing – with lessons and equipment included.

The ski slope is open seven days a week from 10am, with late closing times (8.30pm) on Monday – Wednesday.

After our fifth or sixth time spinning down the large tubing slope, our giddy squeaks blended in with the children’s own. We left Newmilns Ski Slope feeling energised and enthralled, with that childlike sense of wonder lingering as we drove the brief 30 minutes back to Glasgow.

www.skinewmilns.com

For more inspiration on enjoying new adventures in East Ayrshire visit

www.eastayrshireleisure.com