British Transport Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident, which occurred on March 10 on the 2.28pm service from London King’s Cross to Edinburgh Waverley, to contact them.

The boy, thought to be aged between 17 and 18, sat opposite a woman after the train stopped at Newcastle.

Between 5.50pm and 7.30pm, she saw him carrying out the sex act before departing the train at Edinburgh.

The boy is described as being aged 17 to 18, white, 6ft, of proportionate build, with sandy hair shaved at the side and longer on the top.

He was wearing a 1990s-style multicoloured, patterned bomber jacket with black across the shoulders, a bright purple T-shirt and loose-fitting blue jeans.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information about it is being asked to contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, with reference 2300028810.