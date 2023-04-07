What’s the story?
Dog Days.
Erm, it’s only April...
Touche. But I’m actually talking about a new Dundee-set drama soon to make its BBC debut.
Tell me more.
Dog Days had its world premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival last month. The poignant and gripping storyline – split into six 10-minute episodes for BBC iPlayer – follows a homeless busker “battling the odds to get his life back on track and be allowed to see his young daughter again.”
Not to be confused with other films of the same name (such as the romcom starring Eva Longoria and Vanessa Hudgens, or the children’s movie Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days), it is the first full-length drama by Scottish writer and director James Price, dubbed “the Springburn Scorsese”.
Who is in the cast?
Conor McCarron – whose past roles include the Peter Mullan-directed Neds, as well as Scottish Mussel and Calibre – leads the line-up as Zoso, a man living rough on the streets of Dundee. Zoso’s life takes an unexpected turn when a music lecturer sees him performing.
Also in the cast are Brian McCardie (Time, Filth, Line of Duty), Lois Chimimba (Vigil, Trust Me, The One) and emerging talent Shannon Allan.
When can I watch?
Dog Days is available on BBC iPlayer from Friday. It will be broadcast on BBC Scotland later this year.
