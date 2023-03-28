A protected bird of prey has been put to sleep after it was shot in the Highlands.
Police were called to reports of a red kite being shot at Lochindorb Estate in Grantown-on-Spey around 11.15am on Monday.
The animal was later recovered by the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA), but its injuries were too severe.
It is illegal to kill predatory birds, with the animals being protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
READ MORE: Trapped, shot, poisoned: Warning over persecution of birds of prey
The Scottish Land and Estates moorland director, Ross Ewing, said the death was "deeply concerning".
He said: "We echo Police Scotland’s call for information on this matter and would urge anyone that is able to assist the police’s inquiries to contact them as soon as possible.
“Everyone should do all they can to assist in tackling raptor crime, and the death of a protected bird of prey in these circumstances is deeply concerning.
"We hope the facts are established urgently and anyone with that can assist police comes forward as soon as possible.”
Officers are particularly interested to hear about any quad bike or off-road vehicle sightings.
Community police inspector Craig Johnstone said: “The red kite is a protected species and under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 it is illegal to kill them.
“I am asking anyone in the local community who may be able to help with our inquiries to come forward. If you were walking in the area on Monday then please let us know if you saw anything.
“In particular, if you saw quad bikes in the area or off-road vehicles, then get in touch as even the smallest bit of information could assist with our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1760 of Monday, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here