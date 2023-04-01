What is it?
A smart baby monitor with AI.
Good points?
This Simshine model has a high-quality camera, which captures 2K UHD resolution video footage of your baby's movements and actions. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, every position is interpreted in real-time giving an accurate state of your baby’s wellbeing.
Equipped with a four-megapixel infrared night vision camera, the device allows you to monitor events even in low-light conditions, while a wide-angled lens provides maximum coverage over your little one’s sleep area.
Featuring a highly-sensitive, built-in microphone and speaker, the gadget enables you to communicate with your baby remotely at any time.
It works in combination with an easy-to-use app that you can download to your smartphone or tablet. Providing instant notifications of any sounds or movements picked up by the camera that may need your attention.
One of the most impressive elements of the monitor is the AI-powered detection technology which can track breathing, crying, sleep and alert you to any troubling signs. You will even be notified if something covers the face or if your baby rolls over which can all be fed into tailored reports for trend analysis.
Additional features include temperature and humidity sensors which help take the guesswork out of why your child might be uncomfortable or struggling to settle.
Bad points?
A bit pricey but given the huge number of bells and whistles, that is arguably justified.
Best for ...
New parents who want added peace of mind in those first months.
Avoid if ...
You worry that having so much information available could make it easy to obsess over data and potentially usurp traditional parental instincts.
Score: 9/10.
Simshine Baby Smart Camera Monitor, £158.99 (amazon.co.uk)
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here