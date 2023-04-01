A smart baby monitor with AI.

Good points?

This Simshine model has a high-quality camera, which captures 2K UHD resolution video footage of your baby's movements and actions. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, every position is interpreted in real-time giving an accurate state of your baby’s wellbeing.

Equipped with a four-megapixel infrared night vision camera, the device allows you to monitor events even in low-light conditions, while a wide-angled lens provides maximum coverage over your little one’s sleep area.

Featuring a highly-sensitive, built-in microphone and speaker, the gadget enables you to communicate with your baby remotely at any time.

It works in combination with an easy-to-use app that you can download to your smartphone or tablet. Providing instant notifications of any sounds or movements picked up by the camera that may need your attention.

One of the most impressive elements of the monitor is the AI-powered detection technology which can track breathing, crying, sleep and alert you to any troubling signs. You will even be notified if something covers the face or if your baby rolls over which can all be fed into tailored reports for trend analysis.

Additional features include temperature and humidity sensors which help take the guesswork out of why your child might be uncomfortable or struggling to settle.

Bad points?

A bit pricey but given the huge number of bells and whistles, that is arguably justified.

Best for ...

New parents who want added peace of mind in those first months.

Avoid if ...

You worry that having so much information available could make it easy to obsess over data and potentially usurp traditional parental instincts.

Score: 9/10.

Simshine Baby Smart Camera Monitor, £158.99 (amazon.co.uk)