Mr McKee, who appointed minister for business, trade, tourism and enterprise by Nicola Sturgeon, told The Herald that he had been offered a more limited brief and had decided to exit from the administration.

"I have just been to see to the First Minister. He offered me a smaller job. It was similar to what it was now but with less responsibility.

"We didn't go into the specifics but it was broadly similar but without some of the responsibilities round about government transformation and some other work I've been doing. It was effectively a smaller job than I had just now and I have turned it down," he said.

"The relationship with business needs reset and I am now sure how this does that. I am the only person in government who had business experience.

"There is work to be done there [in government] and they need to have the scope to actually deliver on that remit."

Asked precisely why he was leaving, he said: "To be absolutely frank with you. It is immensely frustrating having to talk to businesses everyday and listen to their problems without have the ability to actually do anything about it."

Pressed on whether he felt the issues with business would continue under Mr Yousaf's government, Mr McKee said: "I will let the First Minister comment on that."

Mr McKee acted as campaign manager for Ms Forbes at the start of her bid to become SNP leader. The MSP for Skye, Badenoch and Lochaber was narrowly defeated by Mr Yousaf in the leadership contest which ended on Monday.

Before entering politics, Mr McKee, the MSP for Glasgow Provan, built a successful career in business.

His resignation comes less than 24 hours after finance secretary Ms Forbes quit government after being offered the role of rural affairs secretary, a less prominent brief and one that would be regarded as a demotion from one of the highest posts in the administration.

The departure of the two people in charge of the government's finances is a massive blow to Mr Yousaf as he sets about taking charge of running the devolved administration. He must now appoint a new finance secretary and a new business minister as well has find a new health secretary to succeed him.

Mr McKee's and Ms Forbes's resignations also create further problems for Mr Yousaf as he attempts to heal divisions in the SNP.

The new First Minister had urged his defeated rival to move from finance secretary to the rural affairs brief in cabinet, which her supporters described as an “insult.”

Just hours earlier, after being confirmed as Scotland’s sixth first minister in a Holyrood vote, Mr Yousaf had insisted that he wanted Ms Forbes in his government.

Former cabinet secretary Alex Neil, who backed Ms Forbes in the leadership contest, said the offer of rural affairs was an "insult and not a real effort to unite" and called it a “poor start" for Mr Yousaf’s fledgling administration.

Highly regarded in the business community, Mr McKee, who was first elected to Holyrood in 2016, was appointed minister for business, trade, tourism and enterprise in May 2021. He was previously the minister for trade, investment and innovation.

In his role as business minister his responsibilities were listed by the Scottish Government as supporting the cabinet secretary for finance and the economy.

His specific responsibilities were listed as:

- public sector procurement and property

- business, industry and manufacturing

- retail strategy

- tourism and hospitality

- life sciences

- international trade and export policy

- Scottish Green Ports

- economy national challenge competition

- regional economic forums

- social entrepreneurship and employee-owned businesses

- financial services and FinTech

- digital economy, strategy, participation and connectivity (including 100% broadband and Connecting Scotland)

Before entering politics, he held a number of senior roles in manufacturing and business, managing companies in the UK as well as Poland, Finland, Croatia and Bosnia.

Early in his career, Mr McKee spent two years with VSO in Bangladesh. He is currently a trustee of the charity CEI, which supports education and health projects in Bangladesh.

He was brought up in Glasgow where he studied at the University of Strathclyde. He also studied at the University of Newcastle.