There’s no question about it: Luskentyre on Harris. I first saw that beach on a cycling holiday with a girlfriend in the 1990s. It was a fantastic holiday, heading all the way up to Cape Wrath, but when we made it over to Harris and arrived on that beach, it was an experience like nothing else. It was a beautiful cloudless day with an endless blue sky. An unforgettable experience.

BEST BUILDING

There are so many outstanding candidates for this. My mind immediately goes to castles and personally I prefer Stirling Castle to Edinburgh.

However, I would choose the bothy that still stands at Culloden. It was used for caring for the wounded and gathering the dead at the battle. Standing at that building you feel the history.

That’s why I wouldn't nominate a modern building, although there are beautiful modern buildings in Scotland. It’s about feeling the connection with the history of that building.

BEST STREET

That’s an easy one for me. Duke Street in Glasgow. My connection with Glasgow is strong, of course; it’s the place I was born. I still have a place in Dennistoun. Again, though, it’s about the history and what occurred in that street, one of the longest streets in Europe.

The fight that residents put up to save their homes was inspiring. Trying to maintain the community that these tenements are, while others were torn down all around them and replaced with soulless tower blocks.

I also have a favourite square – Tay Square in Dundee, the home of Dundee Rep. My time in that square had such a powerful effect on my work and my life.

BEST CHILDHOOD MEMORY

That is definitely my times at my aunt’s at Westruther in the Borders. We would pile into my dad’s Humber Sceptre and drive down from Glasgow. It was a proper family holiday and I have such strong memories of my times there. There are so many marvellous photographs of us all there – there’s also one of me in a hideous pair of pyjamas but my brother likes that one…

BEST WALK OR CYCLE

I have cycled around a lot of Scotland. There are so many routes I could use, but my most memorable is the first time I did a long-distance cycle. I was 17 and my friend and I decided to cycle from Edinburgh to the south of England.

We actually started at my aunt's in Musselburgh but I remember the incredible landscapes of the Pentland Hills and all of these spaces that I was familiar with from a car window, but to actually cycle through them was a really powerful moment for me.

BEST VIEW

Again, there are so many choices but for me the most memorable view is the one from the stage of Dundee Rep. For a start it’s the best stage in the country, no question. But it was the place where I really cut my teeth as an actor and the whole experience there, professionally and personally, had such a powerful effect on me.

I’ll never forget the experience of standing on that stage and looking out.

BEST SHOP

During the first series of Men In Kilts, the show I do with Sam Heughan, we visited Stewart Christie & Co, the bespoke tailor in Edinburgh. It’s incredible. They are a proper, classic tailors and there are still dressmaking scissors from their earliest days in the eighteenth century. At the moment they are making me a coat for the opening of the Tartan exhibition at V&A Dundee.

BEST SCOTTISH DELICACY

Edinburgh Rock. It’s been decades since I had it but I can still feel the taste and texture in my mouth. It’s unlike anything else. Not too brittle, not chewy and with a distinct sweetness and beautiful colours. I’m sure if I had it now, it would be far too sweet but it’s something completely unique to Scotland.

BEST PLACE FOR SOME ALONE TIME

For me that would be Mull. It’s often regarded as the poor relation to Skye, but for me Mull is the place I would choose to escape to. I have cycled all around the island and can always find a corner just for myself.

I also like the fact that there’s no bridge. Mull is a wonderful, varied island and is still relatively easy to access but takes that little bit of effort. I’m a great fan of the island separation and the excitement that comes with crossing water to reach a destination.

Graham is an ambassador for the Tartan exhibition, running at V&A Dundee from April 1 to Jan 14, 2024.

He has donated his own tartan-lined Harrington jacket to the People’s Tartan area of the exhibition.