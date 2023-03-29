Dating back to 1895, the Biennale is widely viewed as one of the foremost global cultural events and alternates between art and architecture.

Among the artists who have exhibited there over the course of Scotland’s 20 year involvement are Graham Fagen, Karla Black and Turner Prize winners Charlotte Prodger and Martin Boyce.

The nation was last represented by Glasgow-based artist Alberta Whittle, the subject of a major new exhibition opening at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art in Edinburgh on Saturday. It will feature two works Whittle showed in Venice in 2022 as well as Celestial Meditations (pictured below).

Now Scotland’s involvement in the event is to be paused and its future participation in it reviewed.

“This has been a difficult decision to make, especially given the project’s significant achievements over the last 20 years,” said a spokesperson for Scotland + Venice, the multi-organisation body which oversees the Biennale programme.

“However, in the present financial and planning environment it feels necessary to review the current model of delivery, and to consider the project’s position within the wider scope of international opportunities available to Scotland’s art and architecture communities.”

They added that the decision “also acknowledges the impact that the project has on the environment and the need to consider how it can be delivered more ethically and sustainably into the future” and said Scotland + Venice had to consider the project’s position “within the wider scope of international opportunities available to Scotland’s art and architecture communities”.

Scotland + Venice is a partnership between Creative Scotland, British Council, National Galleries of Scotland, Architecture and Design Scotland, V&A Dundee and the Scottish Government.

There is no change to plans for the Scotland + Venice Architecture project, A Fragile Correspondence, due to open in May and run until November, and the spokesperson stressed that there is as yet no final decision on Scotland’s future participation.

“This isn’t a decision to withdraw from La Biennale, which remains an important international platform for contemporary art and architecture.”