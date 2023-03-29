Core., which is dedicated to heavy music, will take place in the city over the weekend of August 18-20.

Housed across the city’s Maryhill Community Central Halls and nearby basement institution The Hug and Pint, Core. will welcome over 30 bands from across the expansive worlds of metal, punk, hardcore (and beyond).

Some of the first wave of acts announced for the festival include San Francisco alt metal titans Deafheaven, Oklahoma city doombringers Chat Pile and UK Prog/Grind mainstays Rolo Tomassi.

There will also be a heavy homegrown presence at Core. with appearances from the likes of Scottish heavyweights Party Cannon, Moni Jitchell and Headcleaner.

Core. festival co-founder and organiser David Weaver said: “Scotland has such a thriving and diverse alternative music scene. From old school thrash metal, to queer punk, to industrial noise, there are some amazing scenes in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and beyond. On top of that, touring bands often mention Scottish crowds as being some of their favourite in the world.

"We wanted to bring both things together - an opportunity to bring some of the most exciting heavy acts in the world to Glasgow, and a chance to showcase some of the best DIY and underground bands and scenes that Scotland has to offer.

“We also aim to provide a platform for some of the thriving creative and activist communities - from zines and merch, to tattoos and skating - which help make Scotland such a great place for heavy music. Heavy music is genuinely one of the most progressive and diverse types of music out there - and we can't wait to celebrate it with Core.”