A new Scottish music festival is to debut in Glasgow this summer.
Core., which is dedicated to heavy music, will take place in the city over the weekend of August 18-20.
Housed across the city’s Maryhill Community Central Halls and nearby basement institution The Hug and Pint, Core. will welcome over 30 bands from across the expansive worlds of metal, punk, hardcore (and beyond).
Some of the first wave of acts announced for the festival include San Francisco alt metal titans Deafheaven, Oklahoma city doombringers Chat Pile and UK Prog/Grind mainstays Rolo Tomassi.
READ MORE: Scottish artist with famous number-two single sells rights
There will also be a heavy homegrown presence at Core. with appearances from the likes of Scottish heavyweights Party Cannon, Moni Jitchell and Headcleaner.
Core. festival co-founder and organiser David Weaver said: “Scotland has such a thriving and diverse alternative music scene. From old school thrash metal, to queer punk, to industrial noise, there are some amazing scenes in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and beyond. On top of that, touring bands often mention Scottish crowds as being some of their favourite in the world.
"We wanted to bring both things together - an opportunity to bring some of the most exciting heavy acts in the world to Glasgow, and a chance to showcase some of the best DIY and underground bands and scenes that Scotland has to offer.
“We also aim to provide a platform for some of the thriving creative and activist communities - from zines and merch, to tattoos and skating - which help make Scotland such a great place for heavy music. Heavy music is genuinely one of the most progressive and diverse types of music out there - and we can't wait to celebrate it with Core.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here