SEPTEMBER 2018: The Herald breaks the story of the NHS Highland bullying scandal after a group of whistleblowing doctors, spearheaded by Inverness GP Dr Iain Kennedy - now the chair of BMA Scotland - broke cover to describe a 'culture of fear and intimidation' at the health board.
Dr Kennedy said medics who tried to raise concerns about patient safety were "very quickly put down a grievance route to silence them".
More than 100 clinicians subsequently came forward to back calls for an investigation.
READ MORE: Top doctor blames 'dysfunctional' culture at NHS Highland for exodus of senior medics
November 2018: The Scottish Government confirms that John Sturrock QC, an experienced mediator, will lead an independent review into claims of a bullying culture at NHS Highland.
December 2018: Chief executive Elaine Mead retires from NHS Highland, and is replaced by Iain Stewart
February 2019: Health Secretary Jeane Freeman announces the appointment of Professor Boyd Robertson, a former principal of Skye's Sabhal Mòr Ostaig Gaelic college, as interim chairman, replacing David Alston.
The health board also confirms that its medical director, Dr Rod Harvey, will step down and take retirement effective from August 31 2019.
May 2019: The Sturrock Review publishes its findings, revealing that it had been contacted by more than 340 witnesses covering most departments, of whom 280 went on the take part in face-to-face meetings or to submit written evidence.
The report concluded that "many hundreds" of staff had been the victims of inappropriate behaviour which had led a "significant number of employees, at all levels of seniority" to resign, move to other jobs, or retire "as a direct result of their experiences in [NHS Highland]".
Problems included the use of suspensions as a "disciplinary tool", including against employees who tried to raise concerns.
READ MORE: Highland bullying report warns suspensions 'used as a punishment'
JANUARY 2020: Iain Stewart quits as chief executive to take up a new post in NHS Orkney. Paul Hawkins, from NHS Fife, is appointed as interim CEO.
October 2020: Pamela Dudek, a former psychiatric nurse, is appointed as new chief executive for NHS Highland
JUNE 2022: NHS Highland concludes its two-year "healing process" after making 233 pay-outs totalling £2,825,000 to current or former staff.
This included two individual settlements worth between £60,000 and £95,000.
There were 340 applications to the 'healing process' panel but only 272 progressed to a hearing. Some did not request a payment and, in 25 cases, the request was declined.
