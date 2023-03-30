Our environment is important, and Scotland outwith the central belt is important. Ms Forbes has often taken up issues of interest to farmers and crofters, or has at least been happy enough to have her picture taken with them. She also speaks Gaelic, which implies she has an interest in the Highlands and Islands.

A “Cabinet Secretary for everything outdoors and north of Perth” type of role could have been the making of her, and could have been an inspired decision by Humza Yousaf, potentially taking one of his strongest MSPs and asking her to make a stronger connection between town and country. Presented properly, which this may or may not have been, it could have been a very attractive role indeed.

As it stands, Ms Forbes is just another MSP seemingly opting out, or is it that her ambition is stronger than her attachment to the Highlands?

I feel a bit sorry for Humza Yousaf. This could have been a good move. We need a better integration of policy in rural Scotland, and someone who can really take that and make it work.

Victor Clements, Aberfeldy.

• SO, as Humza Yousaf speaks of his desire to unite his party he decides to offer a demotion to Kate Forbes to rural affairs. How sad and patronising. The girl from the country who dared to question his competency is to deal with country affairs because let’s face it, folks who live in the country are buttoned up the back and certainly not in any way “progressive”.

Your report hit the nail on the head. This may not be a car crash, but is a slow puncture. The SNP has had its day.

Johan Wilson, Tain.

Criticism of FM is harsh

THE reports on the post-leadership election communications between Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes do not bode well for the future of the SNP. The divisions, well illustrated by the leadership hustings and the election result, look well set to continue.

Add to that the significant loss of membership in recent years, the fact that many who remained in the party were not even motivated to vote in the leadership election, and the lack of a firm majority in the country in favour of independence, and it is difficult to envisage anything but a downward trend for the SNP.

Alison Rowat ("This First Minister is already living down to expectations", The Herald, March 29) describes the First Minister’s offer of a job as Rural Affairs Secretary as "crass and childish". Such a judgment is somewhat harsh.

Based on views already expressed by Kate Forbes on matters such as gender reform, abortion and the economy, it is difficult to see a slot in government which would have been trouble-free, given that the Greens would also have to be kept on side to maintain the majority in Parliament.

Ian W Thomson, Lenzie.

Divisions have been widened

CONGRATULATIONS to Humza Yousaf on defeating Kate Forbes, albeit narrowly, in the SNP leadership campaign which subsequently led to him becoming First Minister of Scotland. The announcement in the chamber at Holyrood yesterday (March 28), when his victory was confirmed, was met with a standing ovation and vociferous hand-clapping, the loudest and longest of which came from his two key allies, Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney, now on the back benches.

The Scottish electorate, the majority of whom favoured Kate Forbes as leader, breathed a collective sigh of despair at the thought that Scotland is going to continue in a downward spiral under Mr Yousaf, a politician of questionable ability. This self-proclaimed continuity candidate will maintain most of the policies which have led to our country failing in most of the key areas affecting society today. No wonder his two friends mentioned above were cock a hoop at the appointment.

The outcome of the race for the leadership may have been different had SNP members not been almost whipped into voting for Mr Yousaf at the outset before the hustings began and his failings in office had been highlighted. Predictably for this to take place the SNP hierarchy refused to allow members to change their vote, as requested by Ash Regan and others in the party, even when it would only require a couple of button presses.

Furthermore, with his apparent demotion of Ms Forbes by offering her the Rural Affairs portfolio Mr Yousaf has only widened the divisions in his party and demonstrated his failure to understand the practice of healing them. In any event, the SNP is now holed below the water line, which can only be a good thing for our precious Union and the party only has itself to blame.

Christopher H Jones, Giffnock.

A woman of principles

IT says much about Humza Yousaf that he wanted to demote Kate Forbes from her job as Finance Secretary. Ms Forbes mastered her brief in difficult circumstances when her predecessor resigned in disgrace. She is a woman of principles and as honest as the day is long. Clearly Mr Yousaf saw her as a threat, and the obvious lead challenger should his tenure at Bute House be, as expected, nasty, brutish and short.

William Loneskie, Lauder.

• I WAS pleased to hear the commitment from the new FM regarding inclusivity and tolerance. All boxes ticked then, except for those holding traditional Christian beliefs and values.

Roddy MacDonald, Ayr.

Is Robison job a joke?

HUMZA Yousaf has appointed Shona Robison as Finance Secretary. There are no words to describe this travesty.

Completely changing the subject, with the clocks changing, I seem to have lost a few days. My computer tells me it is March 29, but, obviously with the news above, it must be 1 April.

Jill Stephenson, Edinburgh.

Support has been overstated

THE recent leadership result of 52% to 48% of SNP members supporting Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes respectively overstates the support amongst SNP members for each candidate. Given that only some 50,000 out of some 70,000 members actually voted, the percentage support of members eligible to vote is actually closer to 37% for Mr Yousaf, a clear indication of division within the party. It will be interesting to see how his tenure as First Minister appeals in the run-up to the next election.

Alistair Christie, Edinburgh.

Will the BBC never learn?

HMM. The BBC parachuted Huw Edwards into Edinburgh on Monday to stand in front of Holyrood to report on the election of Humza Yousaf as leader of the SNP. He chatted live to correspondents that he would normally link with on air from the studio. Mr Edwards was then nowhere to be seen thereafter. Probably a return air fare, a hotel bill plus expenses – and that’s only for him – all courtesy of our licence fee. When will they ever learn?

Steve Barnet, Gargunnock.

Corbyn ban is a mistake

BANNING Jeremy Corbyn from standing as a Labour candidate ("Jeremy Corbyn ban could prove election distraction for Starmer", heraldscotland, March 28) will not encourage former Labour voters in Scotland to return to the fold.

Scotland will not be changed for the better by a Labour government wedded to Brexit which will mean a lower standard of living compared to our independent European neighbours, particularly when Sir Keir Starmer has no intention of even supporting freedom of movement or a customs union. Whether it is on Brexit, immigration, taxation, drug policies or allowing Scotland the right to choose our future in a democratic referendum, Labour under Sir Keir is merely Tory-lite.

Under Rishi Sunak the Tories are narrowing the opinion poll gap at UK level and there no evidence of a Labour resurgence in Scotland, so winning 10 or 20 seats from the SNP at the next General Election ("Labour ‘could take 10 seats from SNP’", The Herald, March 28) is mere fantasy, but in any event the SNP is the main challenger by some distance in the remaining Tory seats in Scotland.

Humza Yousaf will be a far more progressive and inclusive leader than the Westminster establishment figure Sir Keir, who was only elected on a mere 62.6 per cent turnout of members of a party that has haemorrhaged members since the days of Jeremy Corbyn.

Mary Thomas, Edinburgh.

