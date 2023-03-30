Retail sector bellwether Next has a long track record of under-promising and over-delivery on financial performance, as illustrated yet again in its year-end results released yesterday.
Among the most resilient in an industry that has been rocked by one external shock after another in recent years, Next’s record annual profits of £870 million during the 12 months to the end of January outstripped even its own guidance that was lifted by £20m after better-than-expected sales during the festive season. All told, annual sales of £5.1 billion were 8.4 per cent higher than in the same period a year earlier.
That trend looks set to go into reverse, however, as the consumer battle against rampant inflation continues.
READ MORE: Next shares fall as retailer predicts 'difficult year' to come
Next chief executive Lord Simon Wolfson says “virtually every element” of the company’s supply chain is looking more benign, including pricing pressure. This was most notable in the areas of shipping costs and the price of goods coming out of the factory gates.
This gave rise to the welcome news that Next has scaled back its price inflation forecasts for the coming year. Prices in its shops will rise by an average of 7% in the spring/summer season – down from 8% previously forecast – and by 3% in the autumn and winter months, or half of what it had predicted as recently as January.
Yet how much this might bolster sales in the coming months is anybody’s guess. As Next said: “No one really knows how the continuing cost-of-living squeeze will affect consumers, and we do not know what effect lower selling price inflation will have in the second half.”
READ MORE: Grocery inflation hits new record high
But Next decided to take a shot at it by laying out forward guidance in which it predicted that pre-tax profits in the current financial year will drop back to £795m on the back of reduced sales. For the 12 months to January 2024, it reckons full-priced sales will drop by 1.5%.
Despite the habitually cagey approach to forecasting at Next, investors have taken fright and the company’s shares are trading lower today. Russell Pointon, director of consumer at Edison Group, said Next may very well not be crying wolf this time around.
“While historically the clothing brand has tended towards conservatism in its forward guidance and subsequently over-delivered, Next has suggested such out-performance might not be possible in the coming year,” Mr Pointon noted.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here