The pontiff, 86, had been experiencing breathing difficulties in recent days but has not tested positive for Covid, spokesman Matteo Bruni added on Wednesday.

It was previously reported that Francis had gone to the Gemelli hospital in Rome for scheduled tests.

“The tests showed a respiratory infection (Covid-19 infection excluded) that will require some days of medical therapy,” a statement read.

The Pope previously spent 10 days at the Gemelli hospital following the 2021 surgery for an intestinal narrowing, which included the removal of 33 centimetres (13 inches) of his colon.

Francis was due to celebrate Palm Sunday this weekend, kicking off the Vatican’s Holy Week observances: Holy Thursday; Good Friday; the Easter Vigil; and, finally, Easter Sunday on April 9.

He has used a wheelchair for more than a year due to strained ligaments in his right knee and a small knee fracture.

He has said the injury was healing and been walking more with a cane of late.

Francis also has said he resisted having surgery for the knee problems because he did not respond well to general anaesthetic during the 2021 intestinal surgery.

He said soon after the surgery that he had recovered fully and could eat normally.

But in a January 24 interview with the Associated Press, Francis said his diverticulosis, or bulges in the intestinal wall, had “returned”.