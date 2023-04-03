Eighty years ago in April-May 1943 one of the most inspiring moments in world and Jewish history was unfolding. The Warsaw Ghetto uprising had virtually no chance of success but had at its core a moral and ethical mission. As the Jewish Fighting Organisation (in Polish ZOB) announced to the world: "All of us will probably perish in the fight…it is a fight for our human dignity and honour, as well as yours."
In November 1940, the German occupation in Poland moved to the ghetto stage of its plans for Jews, and the Warsaw Ghetto was created and walled in. At the height there were nearly 350,000 Jews, one-third of Warsaw’s population, forced into 2.5% of its area. The massive overcrowding and drastic shortage of food, sanitation and medicines meant that there was a large death rate from disease and malnutrition. Nonetheless, the Jews were not dying fast enough and Nazis began clearing the residents to death camps; by early 1943, there were only some 60,000 left in the ghetto.
When the Nazis surrounded the ghetto in Spring 1943 for the final round up, ZOB resisted by force. ZOB was a mix of Zionist and socialist organisations, with big differences in politics, their point of unity being that all Jews, regardless of their political outlook, would end in Auschwitz. ZOB was completely outnumbered and outgunned as they only had a few rifles and pistols (smuggled into the ghetto), a few grenades and home made bombs and Molotov cocktails.
The German army, with thousands of troops, machine guns, tanks and some air support, was startled and withdrew, with dozens of casualties and a damaged tank. The uprising held out against the German army for some five weeks. It tied down thousands of German troops, meaning they could neither be deployed in the war or used to hunt Jews. Goebbels (the Nazi propaganda chief) fumes in his diary about Jews fighting back and with captured German weapons!
It was an inspiration understood by some of the leaders of the Polish resistance, one of whom commented that ‘the blood of the ghetto fighters was not shed in vain…it gave birth to an intensified struggle against the fascist invader’. By the middle of May, the Nazis decided to burn the ghetto to the ground to avoid casualties. Some survivors fled through the sewers; most were captured and killed.
The ghetto fighters left us a universal message of humanism and hope in the face of barbarism. The Manifesto to the Poles stands out as one of the greatest appeals of the 20th Century, ‘we, the slaves of the Ghetto convey heartfelt greetings to you…All of us will probably perish in the fight…it is a fight for our freedom, as well as yours; for our human dignity and national honour, as well as yours! We shall avenge the gory deeds of Auschwitz, Treblinka, Belzec and Majdanek’.
This is a message that we need to remember as we confront racism and fascism wherever and whenever it raises its head.
Henry Maitles is Emeritus Professor of Education, University of the West of Scotland
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here