All casino games are entertaining, but none of them come close to the excitement of real money online slots — paired up with amazing graphics and bonus features.

If you’re looking to play the best real money slots in the UK, we’ve done the homework for you.

We’ve narrowed down some of the best UK online casinos for real money slot games by assessing the slots selection, rewards and bonuses, banking options, and reputation.

We chose All British Casino as our #1 pick due to its catalogue of top-quality real money slots with high RTPs, generous welcome bonus and sterling reputation.

Read on for a full breakdown and find your next favourite slot game and go-to online casino.

Some of the Best Online Slots for Real Money in the UK

All British Casino (Rise of Olympus): Our best real money slot site overall

Fruit Kings (777 Surge): Our best for progressive jackpots

Casumo (Fat Banker): Our best slots selection

The Vic (Cash Connection): Our best reputation

Casushi (Bigger Bags): Slots from many game studios

Mr Play (Slingo Fire and Ice): Our best for Slingo

Sun Vegas (Age of the Gods): Our best for Playtech slots

Casoola (9 Masks of Fire): Our best for mobile slots

Kassu (Tome of Madness): Great selection of new online slots

1. All British Casino (Rise of Olympus) - Best UK Online Slots Site for Real Money Overall

Welcome bonus for new players only. Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100. Min. deposit is £20. No max cash out. Wagering is 35x bonus. Cashback is cash with no restrictions. Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Established reputation

Constant 10% cashback with no restrictions

No max cashout from welcome bonus

600+ high-quality slots

British-only casino

Cons:

No bonus spins from welcome offer

No 24/7 live support

Established in 2013, All British Casino has spent years building a reputation as one of the best UK online casinos for real money slots.

Let’s see why it’s our top-pick.

Game Selection 4.7 / 5

All British Casino has a great selection of over 600 slots in both the video slot and classic slot categories. With slots fan favourites like Thunderstruck II, 7’s to Burn, and real money jackpot slots like Mega Moolah — just to name a few — you will have no trouble finding a game to try your hand on.

They also offer various other casino games, including a handsome selection of live table games. While their selection of online slot machines is definitely the primary focus, you’ll find plenty of other games to keep you busy.

UK’s current-favourite Slingo games (bingo paired with slots) is also available.

Rewards and Bonuses 4.5 / 5

For their welcome bonus, All British Casino offer a nice 100% match bonus on your initial deposit up to £100. The minimum deposit required to take advantage is £20, and there is a 35x rollover wagering requirement before you can take payout on winnings from these bonus funds.

All British Casino also offers a 10% cashback on all losses on deposits after your first, with some stipulations. To take advantage of the cashback, you must claim it within 24 hours of the completed deposit, have no pending withdrawal, and your balance must be below £10.

These cash-back bonuses are credited to your account as real cash, and we can’t stress enough just how valuable this promotion is.

Reputation 4.8 / 5

Having opened its proverbial doors in 2013, All British Casino has grown to be one of the go-to UK casino sites to play real money games. Their website is built from the ground up to help users feel safe, including end-to-end encryption for all transactions.

They also operate under a license provided by the British Gambling Commission and adhere to all of their rules and regulations concerning security technology standards.

Banking Options 4.4 / 5

Being a trusted real money casino, All British Casino accepts debit cards, bank transfers, and a variety of e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. This should give plenty of options for any player to load up their casino balance.

Withdrawals usually take a day or more to arrive, depending on your method. Naturally, e-wallet payouts are the quickest. However, you need to remember that Skrill and Neteller deposits won’t qualify you for the welcome offer.

>> Click here to get started and take advantage of the 100% match bonus of up to £100

2. Fruit Kings (777 Surge) - Real Money UK Slots with Highest Jackpots

18+. New Players Only. 100% Bonus On First Deposit Up To £50 & 100 Bonus Spins For Book Of Dead Slot Only. Min First Deposit Of £10. Max Bonus £50. Max Bonus Cash-Out £250. 40x Wagering Requirements. Bonus Expiry 30 Days. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Large selection of progressive jackpot slots

Exciting loyalty program

Fun theme and smooth UI

100 bonus spins included in the welcome offer

Cons:

No 24/7 chat support

Slower load times on mobile

Fruit Kings is the perfect real money casino for jackpot hunters. Not only do they have one of our favourite loyalty programs — which we’ll go over in a bit — but their slot machine library is constantly being updated with the latest titles.

It did take a moment to adjust to the garish colour scheme of the site, but once we did, we had no trouble settling into the jungle adventure theme.

Game Selection 4.6 / 5

With over 1,100 games, the majority of which are real money slots (955 at the time of writing this article), there is more than enough to keep even the shortest attention span satisfied.

While their slots page emphasises new titles by placing them at the front, Fruit Kings has fan-favourite machines like the volatile Buffalo King, and the well-loved Rainbow Riches tucked away in their catalogue. This means you don’t have to worry about missing out on the classics if the new flavours don’t speak to you.

Being avid fans of classic slots, our favourite here was the 777 Surge.

But what really makes Fruit Kings shine are their jackpot slots. With over two pages of real money jackpots on offer — including several Mega Moolah online slots variants — there’s plenty for those of us who dream big.

Rewards and Bonuses 4.4 / 5

Fruit Kings’ 100% match deposit bonus up to £50 (with a 40x wager requirement) is not likely to blow anybody’s minds, but the 100 bonus spins they tie to it might.

While the bonus spins have to be used on the Book of the Dead online slot machine, we don’t suspect you’ll have any qualms about that, given the sheer number of features this game has.

Fruit Kings also has an exciting loyalty program. Playing rewards you with Monkey Coins to spend in the Gift Shop on bonus spins on your favourite slot titles as well as unlocks Mystery Prizes along the Treasure Trail. An effective and quite unique way to keep players around, for sure.

Reputation 4.3 / 5

A relatively young online casino site in the UK, Fruit Kings first launched in 2019. Don’t let that put you off, though, as they’re fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, and your safety is assured with end-to-end SSL encryption.

Additionally, they offer several “Play Safe” tools like gambling limits, to help you govern yourself if need be. A feature we love to see.

Banking Options 4.4 / 5

Fruit Kings accepts a pretty standard array of payment options. Debit cards, PayPal, Maestro, Neteller, Trustly, and Skrill are all accepted.

The minimum withdrawal is only £10, but withdrawing any amount before meeting the 40x playthrough requirement on your bonus funds will cause you to forfeit all of your unused bonus funds. Don’t worry, though. They’ll warn you before letting you lose those bonus funds.

>> If you’re ready to head down the Treasure Trail, sign up and collect your 100% up to £50 welcome offer +100 bonus spins

3. Casumo (Fat Banker): Best Variety of Real Money Online Slot Games for UK Players

18+. New UK players only. Up to £25 bonus on first deposit. 30x wagering requirement. Max bonus spin winnings £100. 30 days expiry. Note that the full T&C’s apply.

Pros:

2,500+ online slots for real money

One of the best UK mobile apps

24/7 customer service

100+ live dealer games

Cons:

Limited selection of non-slots casino games

Low max bet on many games

Casumo occupied our #3 spot thanks to their expansive online slot machine selection — roughly 2,500 different titles, their delightful mobile app, and 24/7 live customer support.

If game selection is your number one goal when you play slots online for real money, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better UK online casino than Casumo.

Game Selection 4.8 / 5

Working with over 60 top game providers means Casumo is a perfect place to play online slots. They boast over 2,600 online casino games — so boredom is a thing of the past. Real money slots players will find themselves at home with all of their favourite titles locked and ready for a spinning session.

If classic titles like Megaways Fishin’ Frenzy and Big Bass Bonanza don’t lure you in (pun definitely intended), you may find yourself being called to less common titles like the exciting Fat Banker real money slot machine. Its 6x6 play grid, volatile nature, and a list of interesting stake modifiers are likely to make this latest entry in the ‘fat series’ part of your regular rotation.

While Casumo doesn’t have as many jackpot slots as Genesis or Fruit Kings, they’ve got a healthy selection of other well-known titles in there, so there’s sure to be plenty of chances for real money slots players to cash in on the fun.

The live section at Casumo is especially worth mentioning, as there are over 100 top-quality games available here, making Casumo one of the best live dealer casinos in the UK.

Rewards and Bonuses 4.3 / 5

Casumo offers a 100% deposit bonus match up to £25 and 20 bonus spins on the Sahara Riches Cash Collect online slot game. There’s a 30x playthrough requirement on these bonus funds, but you should have no problem working through that, given the sheer breadth of titles at your fingertips.

Also, the max bonus bet when betting with the welcome bonus money is £5 per spin.

Reputation 4.6 / 5

Given that Casumo has been around since 2012 and holds a license from the UK Gambling Commission, we consider it a reputable real money casino and a great place to play online slots.

They also have a feature that we believe should be part of every online casino — 24/7 customer support via chat. Just knowing that there’s always a representative available helps put Casumo above many other online casinos in the UK and is one of the reasons they’ve made it into our top five.

Banking Options 4.4 / 5

In line with the other UK online casinos on our list, Casumo accepts real money in the form of debit cards, Instant Banking, and a number of e-wallets (Paypal, Trustly, Neteller, Skrill, etc).

Payouts to e-wallets have been reported to arrive in as little as 24 hours, which is definitely a point in their favour.

>> Dive into a veritable sea of slot games at Casumo and claim a 100% match bonus up to £25 and 20 bonus spins on Sahara Riches Cash Collect today

4. The Vic (Cash Connection) - Best Real Money Online Slots Features in the UK

18+. New UK players only. Up to £100 bonus on first deposit. 40x wagering requirement. Both bonus cash and bonus spins are valid for seven days. Note that the full T&C’s apply.

Pros:

Backed by brick-and-mortar casinos

Up to £400 welcome package

Many popular slots available

Solid Bonus

Cons:

No 24/7 live support

Cannot filter games by provider

The Vic is the only real money online casino in our top five to also have a real-world counterpart — The Grosvenor Victoria Casino. This long-standing reputation of The Vic is why we’ve listed them in our top five… having been established well over 50 years ago; they have an image to protect.

Their layout is clean and reflects the class exhibited in their brick-and-mortar counterpart. Several of their online casino slots are marked with a ribbon to let you know if they can be found in the land-based casino as well.

This way, whether dressed up or in your bathrobe, you can enjoy the same real money slots you’ve grown to love at their establishment.

Game Selection 4.3 / 5

The Vic has far from the largest collection of online slots when compared to the rest of our list; however, they have several big-name game providers, so you’ll have no problem finding the real money casino games to suit you.

Their casino boasts a huge selection of Megaways branded slots, so if you’re a fan of the random reel mechanics that playing slots from the Australian provider Big Time Gaming affords, you’re sure to like it here. Rick and Morty, Rainbow Riches, Gonzo’s Quest… you name a Megaways title — you’re likely to find it here.

Rewards and Bonuses 4.5 / 5

The Vic has a match bonus on your first three deposits, with the first one being a 100% match up to £100 with 30 bonus spins. Your second and third deposits will be matched by 100% up to £150, each with 30 and 40 bonus spins, respectively. There is a 30x wagering requirement on all bonus funds, and bonus spin winnings are capped at £20 for each deposit.

Overall, this tiered bonus plan totalling £400 in bonus funds +100 extra spins is a solid way to start playing online slots. Their £20 minimum deposit makes for an easy hurdle to clear to see if The Vic is right for you.

Reputation 5 / 5

The Vic has received the highest score for the reputation we’re giving out in this article. When it comes to the best UK slots sites, you’re sure to get the occasional bad review, but The Vic has stood the test of time.

In addition to their long-standing brick and mortar casino, their online casino is fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring it operates legally throughout the UK and their SSL encryption ensures your safety and anonymity while transmitting the information.

Our biggest gripe here would be the lack of 24/7 support, though the customer support they do have is pretty stellar during work hours.

Banking Options 4.0 / 5

The Vic is the online slots casino with the lowest score in banking due to their extremely limited banking options. They accept debit cards, PayPal, and Paysafe for deposits and support payouts to all of those except Paysafe — which makes sense as Paysafe is a prepaid payment method.

If you’re looking for all the fun of one of the UK’s finest casinos, click here to take advantage of The Vic’s 100% match bonus up to £400 and claim your 100 bonus spins.

How We Chose the Best UK Real Money Online Slots Sites

Game Selection:

When it comes to playing slots online, it’s vital that the casino sites you visit have a decent selection. It’s not enough that they have a wide variety if they don’t have great titles. While reviewing our top real money online slots casinos, we made sure that both the quantity and quality were accounted for. A few jackpot slots here and there didn’t hurt the score, either.

Rewards and Bonuses:

Nearly as important as the game selection, our readers want to know they’re getting the best deal from their online slots casino sites. Bonus funds on your first deposit are a good indicator of whether or not a casino wants to take care of you, but not the only indicator. How are bonus spins winnings credited? How difficult is it to convert bonus spins winnings into cash funds?

We assessed the entire fine print to ensure the bonus you’re getting is indeed fair.

Reputation:

While every UK Online Casino in our top five is fully licensed – which says a lot about their reputation – it’s important to look at the other things they do to make themselves stand out.

Banking Options:

It’s impossible to play online slots in the UK if the casino doesn't accept your cash funds. We’ve done our due diligence to make sure you know who accepts your preferred deposit methods.

Guide for Playing Online Slots for Real Money in the UK

Can UK Players Win Real Money Playing Online Slot Games?

Yes, you can win real money by playing online slots the same way you can when visiting a land-based casino and playing on physical slot machines. They’re basically the same games hosted online — they’re not rigged against you.

Which are the Best Online Slots for Real Money in the UK?

The best real money online slots for UK players mostly depend on your preferences — whether you like fruity classics, expanding reels, bonus rounds, etc. We chose Rise of Olympus (available at All British Casino) as our top game, but you should explore the market further since it might not fit your playing style.

What is the best Real Money Slots Site in the UK?

According to our research, All British Casino (conveniently named) is the best slots site for UK players right now.

That said, you’re welcome to check out all the other sites we’ve rounded up here, as they are all reputable, safe to join, and offer amazing extra bonus promos.

Are Real Money Online Slots at UK Casinos Rigged?

No, online slots at licensed UK online casinos are not rigged. Reputable casino sites are regularly audited for fairness, and if there’s any trickery involved — they’ll lose their license. That’s why we only consider UK gambling sites with a stellar reputation like All British Casino.

What is a Wild Symbol in Online Slot Machines?

The wild symbol is usually a substitute for all other symbols in the slot game. The general rule is that you can’t win big without landing a few wild symbols on your reels. However, they may not substitute all symbols, so you should check the rules of the specific game you’re playing.

Which UK Slot Machines Payout the Most?

Progressive jackpots are the online slot machines providing the highest payouts in the UK. Some of them feature millions of pounds in jackpots, but your chances of winning them are really slim, and ultimately, it all comes down to luck.

It’s worth noting that these slot games feature less frequent payouts because they must build the massive jackpot.

Mega Moolah (available at Fruit Kings) is the most popular progressive jackpot slot.

Can You Play Real Money Slots on Mobile?

Yes, all real money online slot sites are optimised for mobile phones and tablets, or they have a native app that you can download to play. For UK players, Casumo has a fantastic casino app that offers top-quality mobile slots gameplay.

Recap of our Top 4 UK Online Sites for Real Money Online Slots

All British Casino: We chose All British Casino as our top pick because they do a good job at every metric. While other casinos might surpass in one criteria or another, we feel that All British Casino nails everything we’re looking for. You can get started with 100% up to £100 on your first deposit and 10% cashback (always available). Note that the full T&C’s apply.

Fruit Kings: With their exciting loyalty program and an enormous selection of video slots with insane jackpots, we couldn’t kick Fruit Kings off our top five if we wanted to. If you’re ready to grab your Treasure Trail map, use our link to claim your 100% match up to £50, collect your 100 bonus spins, and set off for adventure. Note that the full T&C’s apply.

Casumo: Sometimes, less is more. In Casumo’s case, however, more is more, and they refuse to compromise on quality for it. An almost obscene 2,500+ online casino games to choose from and one of the best mobile apps helped secure them in the top five. You can benefit from a modest 100% match up to £25 and 20 bonus spins. Note that the full T&C’s apply.

The Vic: One of the UK’s premier brick-and-mortar casinos has one of the UK’s premier online casinos. A handsome welcome bonus, great reputation, and fully loaded selection of online real money slots helped The Vic land their place in our top five. You can get started with a 100% welcome package up to £400 and 100 extra spins. Note that the full T&C’s apply.

How to Play Online Slots for Real Money in the UK

Getting started is always the hardest part of any adventure. We’ve taken the guesswork out of things and wrote up this guide to help you create an account at our #1 pick: All British Casino.

Step 1: Create Your Casino Account

Open All British Casino using this link

Click “Register”

Complete the 4-step sign-up process by entering your correct personal information

Accept the terms and conditions and click “Register”

Step 2: Opt-in for the Welcome Bonus

Once you’re automatically logged in, a popup window will appear; click “Go to Bonuses”

Click on “Available Bonus”

You’ll notice the 100% up to £100 bonus +10% cashback; click “Activate” on the right side of your screen

Step 3: Deposit

Select a payment method

Enter the required banking information

Click “Deposit”

That’s it — you’re now ready to play online slots for real money!

Ready To Play the Best UK Online Slots for Real Money?

We picked All British Casino as the all-around best choice for UK-based real money slots fans.

They have a solid welcome bonus, an excellent selection of slots, and a reputation you can trust; not to forget the availability of Rise of Olympus, which was one of our favourite games.

Of course, you can do what we did and sign up at all these sites, collect all the sign-up bonuses you can, and enjoy each casino on our list for the unique little gems they are — all while playing real money slots responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

Visit these free gambling addiction resources:

Affiliate Disclosure: This is an affiliate post. We don’t offer casino games ourselves. Instead, we help you find a place to play. When you go to a casino via our site and play there, we receive compensation.

This article is brought to you by Slick Link and is not necessarily representative of the views of The Herald.