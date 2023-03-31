WHAT would you do if you found yourself on a burning platform?
Pibroch, created and performed by John Bolland, recalls the horror that was the Piper Alpha disaster of 1988.
It also asks the audience to explore the parallels with the current climate emergency, mixing poetry with live music and striking visual imagery.
The writer is perfectly placed to consider both catastrophes.
A former oil worker, Bolland has closely examined the devastating events that took place in the North Sea on July 6, 1988.
Sadly, 167 workers on the Piper Alpha oil platform perished – most while following instructions and awaiting rescue in the mess-hall.
Bolland is a climate activist and a member of North East Scotland Climate Action Network (NESCAN). “Pibroch started out as an idea for a demonstration against further fossil fuel development during the 2019 Offshore Oil & Gas Exhibition,” he explains.
“The idea of ‘guerrilla piping’, using Padraig Og McCrimmon’s pibroch, Lament for the Children(Cumha na Cloinne), arose as a distinctively Scottish form of protest.”
He adds: “It will be the 35th anniversary of the Piper Alpha Disaster this July and although half a lifetime has passed we seem not to have understood the underlying lessons.
“I hope those who come along to the performances will come away with a sense of disquiet and a modicum of hope.”
The storyline is complemented by multi-instrumentalist and composer Fraser Fifield who provides live music accompaniment.
Pibroch tours Scotland April 2-July 6
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here