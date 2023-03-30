East Lothian Council and Police Scotland said the planned Edinburgh to North Berwick road race (E2NB) does not comply with the required safety conditions.

The race was first run in 1958 and returned last year after a four-year absence.

The council and police warn that if the event proceeds as planned on Saturday, May 6, it does so without either organisation's "support or approval".

East Lothian Council said the organiser of the event, despite attending multi-agency safety meetings, "has been unable or unwilling to comply with conditions" both it and Police Scotland "require for the safe running of the 2023 event".

It comes after the council raised concerns over last year’s event, with particular reference to the safety of both participating runners and other road users.

A number of recommendations were advised to the organiser including employing a Traffic Management company to ensure correct processes were in place to control traffic and ensure runners’ and spectators’ safety.

The council said that these conditions have not been met, and as a result, on the grounds of health and safety, neither it nor Police Scotland are unable to support the event.

The event organiser has been advised "in the strongest terms" to cancel the event, the council added.