Police Scotland is continuing their investigation into the alleged "violence and disorder" which broke out at a Celtic v Rangers game on February 26.

The force has now confirmed that ten men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Eight of the men - aged 18, 18, 20, 21, 21, 24, 25 and 25 - and have been released on an undertaking.

However, a further two, aged 43 and 21, are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police Scotland supports the event organisers, being the clubs and the football authorities, to create a safe environment for people to attend and enjoy football matches.

"These arrests show that such violence and disorder has no place in football and our enquiries continue in order to identify those responsible for the disorder inside and outside of Hampden at this fixture.

"We are committed to working with our partners to maximise the safety of all persons attending football fixtures."

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, the statement confirmed.

Police Scotland has been working closely with the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL).

A spokesperson for the SPFL added: “We have been working closely with Police Scotland and the Scottish FA to investigate and address the unacceptable behaviour of a small minority of supporters at the recent Viaplay Cup Final.

“We are encouraged by the progress which has already been made and look forward to more of the individuals involved being identified in the near future.”