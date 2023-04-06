Easter Egg Trails

Put your chocolate-hunting skills to the test against a backdrop of historic gardens, castles, houses, towers and hills. An Easter Egg Trails event is being held at 32 National Trust for Scotland sites from April 7 to 10.

Among the locations taking part are Pollok House, Greenbank Garden, Holmwood and the Tenement House in Glasgow; House of the Binns near Linlithgow, West Lothian; Culzean Castle, Ayrshire; The Hermitage in Perthshire; and Alloa Tower in Clackmannanshire.

The aim is to collect clues, solve a puzzle and win a tasty reward. All the properties have a different trail, which means you can challenge yourself by tackling more than one. Trail sheets cost £4 each.

Visit nts.org.uk/stories/easter-egg-trails-2023

National Trust for Scotland gets set for bumper Easter weekend (Image: free)

Hang out with animals

At Beirhope Farm in the Cheviot Hills, you can meet and feed friendly alpacas, as well as trying your hand at “egg bowling” and countryside crafting. There is also an Easter egg hunt around this beautiful corner of the Scottish Borders. Each session lasts roughly an hour, running April 7 to 9.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh Zoo is hosting Easter weekend lunches on April 8 and 9. Tuck into a two-course meal at Mansion House, then explore the zoo itself to your heart’s content, coming face-to-face with a colourful cornucopia of animal residents.

Visit beirhope.co.uk and edinburghzoo.org.uk/events/easterlunches

Learn about nature

The poetically named Operation: Broken Feather at Stirling Castle is a family-friendly exhibition shining a spotlight on the plight of the corncrake. The birds – known for their bright chestnut wings and distinctive “crex crex” call – have been in declining numbers over the past decade.

According to the show’s blurb: “Special Agent Corncrake has been compiling an urgent report into just who can save the corncrake. Unfortunately, the return flight from her migration was a dangerous road and she had to take precautions to make sure the report didn’t fall into the wrong hands.

“She has now gone into hiding and needs your help to piece together the missing parts of her report and discover who can save our species.” Runs until May 14.

Visit historicenvironment.scot and stirlingcastle.scot

Callender House (Image: free)

Explore Roman history

The Roman occupation of Scotland is a fascinating period and Rediscovering The Antonine Wall at Callendar House in Falkirk is a great way to learn more about this era of history.

Through games, jigsaws, information boards and replica artefacts, this interactive exhibition tells the story of the wall – built around 142 AD, stretching from Clyde to Forth – and its role as the north-west frontier of the Roman Empire.

Rediscovering The Antonine Wall can be seen on the second floor at Callendar House. A section of the Antonine Wall ditch can be found within nearby Callendar Park, well-worth seeing in the flesh – so to speak – if you are in the area.

And while at Callendar House, check out Shining A Light in the Park Gallery, a celebration of young artists, featuring work by students from secondary schools in the Falkirk area. Both exhibitions run until April 30. Entry is free, open daily, except Tuesdays.

Visit falkirkleisureandculture.org/venues/callendar-house

All the fun of the fair

The Galactic Carnival at Silverburn in Glasgow is billed as “out of this world” with thrills, spills and giddying rides. Attractions include classics such as waltzers, dodgems, a ghost train and a Ferris wheel, with plenty of child-sized options too, such as mini chair-o-planes and bungee trampolines.

Ticket prices are based on height with entry for Space Commanders (riders over 1.2m) starting from £17.50 and Space Cadet (riders under 1.2m) from £15. Open daily until April 16, with four-hour sessions from 12pm-4pm and 5pm-9pm.

Visit galacticcarnival.com

Enjoy a train adventure

The Easter Bunny is visiting Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway from April 7-10. Hop onboard for the 10-mile journey along the Forth Estuary to Manuel Junction, passing alongside woodlands, wildflowers and waterfalls, with pretty views of the Ochils.

Standard class passengers can travel in a shared carriage or plump for a private compartment seating up to six. The first-class dining car will be serving brunch, light lunch or afternoon tea. All children receive a complimentary chocolate egg.

The 2023 timetable at Keith and Dufftown Railway gets under way on April 7 with the annual Easter Bunny Weekend (yep, it is always a busy time for this giant, basket-carrying rabbit).

Nicknamed “the Whisky Line”, the picturesque 11-mile route passes through scenic landscapes and pine forests, home to red squirrels, deer and buzzards.

Visit bkrailway.co.uk and keith-dufftown-railway.co.uk

Indulge your inner sci-fi geek

The popular Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder exhibition is only at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh for another month, which means you best get a hustle on if you don’t want to miss out.

Spread across eight immersive zones, the event – which runs until May 1 – features props, costumes and models from throughout the history of the world’s longest-running sci-fi TV show, one which first graced our screens almost 60 years ago.

Peruse sonic screwdrivers, learn about teleportation technology and – if you’re brave enough – experience a close encounter with a raft of weird and wonderful monsters. Adult tickets from £12, children from £8; free for National Museums Scotland members.

Visit nms.ac.uk

Robert MacNab (b. 1822) and Donald MacNaughton (1812-69) in V&A tartan exhibition (Image: FREE)

Gen up on tartan

How much do you know about tartan? Sure, many of us are fairly well acquainted with the basics but after a wander round this much-anticipated new show at the V&A Dundee, we’re hoping we will glean enough to pull off a blistering specialist subject round on Mastermind.

The first major exhibition in Scotland for 30 years to focus solely on tartan, it brings together more than 300 objects across fashion, architecture, photography, film, performance, furniture, glass and ceramics.

Celebrating tartan and its enduring impact, it also charts how the famed patterned textile has connected and divided communities worldwide, been used to embrace tradition and express revolt, as well as inspiring works of art.

Among the pieces on display are designs by fashion giants such as Chanel, Dior, Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood. Tartan runs until January 14, 2024. Entry from £7. Members and under-18s go free.

Visit vam.ac.uk/dundee

Go for afternoon tea

The Lawn at Marine North Berwick is hosting a day of activities on Good Friday (April 7), complete with an egg hunt around the hotel and grounds, face painting and a children’s afternoon tea, accompanied by tableside magic and balloon modelling.

The child-friendly menu offers a mix of savoury and sweet dishes, including chicken goujons, Victoria sponge, and homemade chocolate chip cookies.

There is an adult version too, with seasonal favourites such as pork, apple and thyme sausage rolls, miniature Bakewell tarts, caramel choux au craquelin and warm scones with clotted cream and jam.

Visit lawnrestaurant.co.uk

Ships, scavenger hunts and sweet treats

There are a plethora of Easter activities to enjoy at Dalkeith Country Park in Midlothian, including cookie decorating and craft workshops, a scavenger hunt and egg painting.

Among the highlights are an Easter Bunny Fun Run 1K on April 16 – it is dog-friendly meaning four-legged chums can take part too – and a Spring 5K Fun Run that same day.

Meanwhile, the newly reopened Tall Ship Glenlee in Glasgow will be running Pirate Easter Egg Treasure Hunts until April 14. In addition, there is a Seamonsters and Storms table-top, role-playing game, aimed at youngsters aged 11 and upwards, on April 10. Tickets for both events are £3.

Visit dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk and thetallship.com