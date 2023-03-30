Claridge’s Bar at Claridge’s Hotel on Brook Street in Mayfair, London.

Why do you go there?

For the total and utter joy and luxury of the place. The reassuring silver decor, the delightful lighting, the fragrant, beautiful lavatories, and a refreshing Mojito Royale.

There is nothing more wonderful than being tucked away in the corner, my legs swinging on a red leather stool, sipping a sharp cocktail and eating a nice bowl of well-salted nuts.

How often do you go?

Not as often as I would like. I have a friend who had to give up hotel bars for Lent, such was her propensity for overpriced cocktails, but sadly I am not a frequent enough visitor to do that. Though, during the Christmas period, I am there more than I can truly afford.

How did you discover it?

When I was writing Hotel Babylon – my expose of the luxury hotel business – I used to go there to interview my source; that was his bar of choice.

Then, when we were filming the television series, I took the showrunner Tony Basgallop there to show him the perfect example of the true beauty of the quintessential hotel bar.

What’s your favourite memory?

I have lots of memories of Claridge’s Bar. I have drunk many a martini or glass of champagne while perched on the red leather bar stools with friends like Sex and the City writer, Candace Bushnell.

But my favourite memory was the night before lockdown began in 2020 when I found myself in Claridge’s Bar in front of a large vodka shot. It was our last night of freedom, there was a 10pm curfew, so time was limited but the will was strong.

I was with three friends: Sara, Claudia, and Celia. We drank and chomped down fine-salted snacks like there was no tomorrow – which it felt like there wasn’t – and then, after three hours of determined, fine drinking, we caught the last black cab out of Mayfair.

Anyway, safe to say, that when the world is coming to an end, unlike the poet Sir John Betjeman, who’s headed straight to the haberdashery department of Peter Jones in search of sanctuary, you’ll find me in Claridge’s Bar.

Who do you take?

Anyone who needs some tender loving care and a little pick-me-up.

What is your favourite tipple?

I am a fan of mostly vodka-based drinks. I blame the huge amount of time that I have spent in Russia, but the mojitos are delicious, the champagne menu is lengthy and there are supposedly 36,000 cocktails to choose from.

The Flapper is the most popular: a strawberry and champagne concoction. But I think you can never go wrong with a Brandy Alexander, which is pure, sweet, joyful fun in a glass.

Sum it up in a sentence.

A decadent, divine, delicious, sanctuary of delight.

Have You Got Anything Stronger? by Imogen Edwards-Jones is out now (Welbeck, £8.99)