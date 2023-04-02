7 April-7 May. Entry free. Arusha Gallery, 13A Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH33 6QG.

In this series of small paintings, artist Morwenna Morrison explores what Vanitas might mean in contemporary society. Morrison looks at what we use to aid us in our everyday lives right through to what items might hold special significance.

https://www.arushagallery.com/

Uprooted Visions

2 April-2 July. Entry free. Edinburgh Printmakers, Castle Mills, 1 Dundee Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9FP.

This exhibition is the culmination of a series of residencies hosted across a European network of printmaking studios. The studios provide supported workspaces to artists whose practices have been disrupted by the lived experience of displacement and migration. Some of the themes explored in the exhibition include: the concept of home and the enduring experience of war, among others.

http://www.edinburghprintmakers.co.uk/

Alberta Whittle - Create Dangerously

1 April - 7 January 2024. Entry free. Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art, 75 Belford Road, Edinburgh, EH4 3DR.

Create Dangerously is an immersive exhibition which invites visitors to slow down and pause. Artist Alberta Whittle’s works address the brutality and harm caused by colonialism, slavery, and the ongoing climate crisis.

https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/alberta-whittle-create-dangerously

Tartan

1 April-14 January. Entry from £7. V&A Dundee, 1 River Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ

Celebrating tartan and its global impact, this exhibition explores how tartan has connected and divided communities worldwide, how it has embraced tradition, expressed revolt, and inspired great works of art. Tartan brings together a selection of more than 300 objects from over 80 lenders worldwide and features loans from across Scotland as well as around the world including from Chanel and Dior.

https://www.vam.ac.uk/dundee/whatson/exhibitions/tartan

Jack Cheetham: Trapped in a coffin with nothing to do

7-23 April. Entry free. Centre for Contemporary Arts, 350 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3JD.

This interactive installation is an imagining of a forgotten puppet show set in the year 2066 where the audience become the puppeteers. The exhibition is rooted in contemplations around consumer cultures, labours and legacies and also incorporates expanded forms of caricature, cartooning and character design.

https://www.cca-glasgow.com/programme/jack-cheetham-trapped-in-a-coffin-with-nothing-to-do

Winter: International Photography Exhibition

4-29 April. Entry free. The Glasgow Gallery of Photography, 57 Glassford Street, Glasgow, G1 1UB.

For the month of April, the Glasgow Gallery of Photography is hosting an international photo exhibition with the theme of “winter”. The exhibition is showcasing the works of photographers from all over the world.

https://www.glasgowgalleryofphotography.com/

No Prospects, Bright Future

7-11 April. Entry free. Saltspace, Axiom Building, 54 Washington Street, Glasgow, G3 8AZ.

Salt Space is hosting Glasgow-based artist Danielle Metcalfe-Shaw’s first solo exhibition in the city. The show is a selection of paintings that explore working class Glasgow femininity and the art of doing nothing. The exhibition opens on the 7 April when visitors can meet the artist ahead of the show beginning.

https://www.saltspacecoop.co.uk/gallery-space

Being Co-operative

1-22 April. Entry free The Art Department, 2-10 Causeyside Street, Paisley, PA1 1UQ.

This exhibition features work from fourteen local artists and hundreds of creative learning workshop participants from in and around Paisley. The artworks on display cover a variety of mediums including photography, stained glass, collage, printmaking and paintings and centres on The Art Department, once part of the huge Co-operative Wholesale Society.

https://outspokenarts.org/being-cooperative/

Myth and/or Mythology: Extravaganza

1 April. Entry from £8. Edinburgh Palette: St Margarets House, 151 London Road, Edinburgh, EH7 6AE.

Myth and/or Mythology is an art exhibition from Greece’s most prolific contemporary artist. The art series contains over 40 original paintings inspired by Ancient Greek Mythology. After exhibiting the show in different areas between Edinburgh and London, artist Constantine returns to the Scottish capital for the (potentially) final segment of the show.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/myth-andor-mythology-extravaganza-tickets-574949137347

Forthline

1-16 April. Entry free. Fife Coastal Centre, The Harbourmasters House, Dysart, KY1 2TQ.

The Fife Coastal Centre is hosting an exhibition of artwork created as part of the Forthline Exhibition. The show is the passionate response of nearly 200 people to a part of the Forth coast that is special to them. The result is a storyline of enmeshed memories and visions of the Forth, linking Fife and Lothian costs, individuals and communities.

https://edinburghshoreline.org.uk/forthline-project-watch-our-art-work-take-shape/