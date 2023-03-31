The Scottish Police Authority is seeking an “exceptional” chief constable for Police Scotland, who will command a salary of more than £230,000.
Police Scotland’s current Chief Constable, Sir Iain Livingstone QPM, announced his intention to retire in the summer of 2023 at a meeting of the authority in February.
Now, the Scottish Police Authority has launched a recruitment campaign for his replacement to lead the UK’s second-largest force, commanding a full salary of £232,452.
It is looking for a leader who can build on the effectiveness, operational competence and achievements of Scotland’s police service while ensuring that it adapts to meet growing and increasingly complex challenges.
The appointment will be on a two-year fixed-term basis and Sir Iain’s replacement is set to be announced in June.
A selection panel made up of policing leaders and Scottish Government officials will put candidates to the test.
Martyn Evans, chairman of the Scottish Police Authority, who will lead a panel to appoint a new chief constable, said: “The chief constable of Police Scotland is one of the most significant policing roles in the UK.
“Ten years on from police reform we can look back on the last decade with conviction, knowing that efforts and challenges have delivered a service that is better than anything that preceded it.
“A solid foundation exists for that reform and improvement to continue.
“Police Scotland has a dedicated workforce and commands strong public support. The next chief constable must build on that support as the service continues to adapt to meet the needs of Scotland’s communities.”
