I think by now we’re all aware of the climate crisis, and if you’ve somehow managed to escape hearing about it, you’re in for the worst surprise of your life. Climate change is already having potentially irreversible consequences for our planet and the people who live upon it, and if we don’t act now, things will continue to deteriorate.

The environmental disasters caused and worsened by the climate crisis have and will disproportionately impact marginalised and impoverished communities across the planet. Coverage of this issue often focuses on the impact of the individual - the ways they can reduce their carbon footprint and negate the detrimental impact they personally have upon the climate.

However, this isn’t an honest reflection of the situation, or the people who most urgently need to change their behaviour. The fashion industry creates more than 10% of all global pollution, and the WWF reports that deforestation, a process which destroys the natural absorption of carbon dioxide by trees, causing them to release greenhouse gases, is a huge contributor to global warming. Without a change in policies, laws, and culture, the climate may never recover.

I want to highlight some people and groups doing what they can to make a change for the better, to do their bit and inspire others to take up the fight for our planet. I got the chance to plant a conference pear tree with Dr Allen Armstrong, the secretary of the charity CLEAR Buckhaven and Methil, and have a wee chat about what they’re all about.

The group was started 15 years ago by Buckhaven residents, who started out by picking up litter. The acronym CLEAR stands for Community Lead Environmental Action & Regeneration. At the time of writing, Allen and the team have planted over 8,000 fruit trees in public spaces, green space parks, and people's gardens, although by the time we go to print, they will probably have smashed that record out the park.

Communities can, and should, take responsibility for the land on which they live, and local authorities should work with community groups in order to better support the vital work they carry out, but some climate activists don’t wait for permission to act.

The People's Park in California is a prime example of the impact done by community-led environmental projects, even without the blessing of the government. The efforts of anti-war and free speech groups transformed a once-derelict site into a thriving green space which benefits the community to this day.

Gardening has been proven to help reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety, and age-related cognitive decline, but it's not only working in the garden which has measurable health benefits, even being around green spaces has been proven to have a positive impact on mental and physical health.

Allen says if you want to incorporate some easy but impactful environmental changes in your life, just like CLEAR did, litter picking is a great way to start. The two pillars of CLEAR are community and environment, the success of which is evident through the creation of both green spaces and functional orchards which enable CLEAR to create their own line of produce, Buckhyne Braes.

Plants grown purely for aesthetic purposes are often invasive species, which can be detrimental to local flora and fauna, and create more problems as a result of their presence. To combat this, many guerrilla gardeners - people who work on abandoned, neglected sites or in spaces they don't have the legal right to work on - replace invasive plants with local flora to mitigate the damage and restore balance to the ecosystem.

Another common garden feature having a negative impact on biodiversity are biologically homogenous grass lawns, with many people replacing them with biodiverse plants and trees. Short lawns might look neater and more uniform, but they are not attractive to pollinators. The great news is you don't have to dig up your lawn if you want to support local biodiversity, just add some native wildflowers and let everything grow a bit.

Allen mentioned the beneficial effects of leaving pockets, or islands of unmowed garden for bees, bugs, and birds to enjoy. If you're not of a particularly green-fingered disposition but quite like the idea of getting native plants growing, tactics such as "seed bombs" or “green-aids” (balls of earth mixed with seeds), can prove incredibly effective.

While it's been around for millennia as a time-effective method of planting, popularisation of seed balls in more modern times is credited to the Green Guerrilla gardeners, and Masanobu Fukuoka, who described them as Tsuchi Dango (Earth Dumplings). One quote from Fukuoka which seems ever more poignant in the face of the ongoing climate crisis is "if we throw mother nature out the window, she comes back in the door with a pitchfork".

In 2004, Alison Mulholland and her family decided to create a forest, planting over 16,000 trees, and creating wetlands with five small lochs with the help of a forestry grant. Building a woodland from nothing, Alison wanted to prioritise biodiversity and indigenous plants.

Nearly 20 years later the trees are 30 feet tall, and the forest is thriving. After a while, Alison said, human intervention is no longer needed: nature takes over. Planting native species has an incredible impact on the local flora and fauna, revitalising biodiversity and invigorating the food chain. Leaving trees where they fall can create a natural habitat for all kinds of woodland friends, and Alison says that, since creating the forest, it’s become home to pine martens, red squirrels, newts, frogs, herons, and even plenty of deer who have been known to bring their weans into the garden.

She feels we have a duty of care for the climate, we are responsible for sharing our lives, and creating environments within which plants, animals and birds can thrive. The one thing Alison wishes she could change? The lack of hedgehogs. As she says, "we have so many slugs, it would be perfect for hedgehogs but none have arrived yet."

The positive change created by people like Alison and Allen, and groups like CLEAR perfectly demonstrates the impact that can happen when we make a concerted effort to prioritise the environment, biodiversity and working to combat the climate crisis

One thing that struck me when speaking to them both was passion - for the planet and people, an attitude offering hope in the midst of such a bleak situation. I wonder just how much better we could make our world if everyone, including governments, corporations and those with disproportionately large carbon footprints, took a similarly dedicated and selfless approach.